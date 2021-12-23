OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royal Credit Union and LemonadeLXP, the learning experience and digital adoption platform for financial institutions, have won Gold in the Best Advance in Emerging Learning Technology category at the 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards.
Using LemonadeLXP, Royal Credit Union was able to quickly roll out an engaging learning experience that uses microlearning to drive better learning outcomes. Royal Credit Union is currently using LemonadeLXP for both classroom instruction and to deliver eLearning within the flow of work. It has led to an average knowledge increase of 35% amongst team members.
"While we're always excited to win Brandon Hall awards, this one's special because we won it with Royal Credit Union," said John Findlay, Founder and CEO of LemonadeLXP. "LemonadeLXP's mission is to help financial institutions drive digital growth. A central part of that mission is to empower staff to become digital advocates. So to see Royal Credit Union have success with the platform is rewarding for our team."
"LemonadeLXP provides a game-based platform that makes highly effective and engaging microlearning possible. The training delivered through LemonadeLXP has increased our team members' knowledge and skills, resulting in better service to our Members," shared Tessa Maki, Training Solutions Specialist at Royal Credit Union. "Between the ease of content creation and the fact that we receive requests for more training on a regular basis, we're pretty much living every training department's dream. We're excited to see how our partnership with LemonadeLXP continues to improve and invigorate Royal's training programs."
"Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies."
"HCM solution providers must be experts and visionaries in technology, but they also must have the ability to anticipate the diverse needs of employers as they work to adapt to ongoing change," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. "This requires a blend of curiosity, empathy and agility that is difficult to achieve. We have seen an extraordinary level of insight and creativity from our Excellence in Technology winners that has been exciting to see."
A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:
- Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?
- Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?
- Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?
- Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?
LemonadeLXP has taken home titles at Brandon Hall Group awards programs annually since 2017. In 2020, LemonadeLXP won Gold for Best Advance in Technology Innovation for the Remote Workforce.
View the full list of winners here: https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/
About Royal Credit Union
Royal Credit Union is a federally insured credit union proudly serving over 240,000 Members in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Royal is driven by a core ideology built on a strong purpose and values. You can open an account or apply for a low-rate loan at Royal Credit Union if you live or work in 26 counties in western Wisconsin or 16 counties in Minnesota. Counties served in Wisconsin include Adams, Ashland, Bayfield, Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Lincoln, Marathon, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Washburn, and Wood. Counties served in Minnesota include Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Olmsted, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Wabasha, Washington, Winona and Wright. Realtors in the state of Wisconsin or Minnesota are also eligible to join the credit union. Visit rcu.org or call Royal Credit Union at 800-341-9911 for more information.
About LemonadeLXP
LemonadeLXP is an award-winning learning experience and digital adoption platform for financial institutions.
The learning experience platform combines game-based learning, technology walkthroughs, role-play scenarios, and social learning to upskill remote and on-site employees faster.
The digital adoption platform, Digital Academy, supports frontline staff and customers/members as they migrate to digital channels. Digital Academy allows financial institutions to quickly author a branded, searchable, WCAG AA-compliant online hub with technology walkthroughs, app simulations, loan application guides, and videos — no developers needed.
For more information, visit us at https://www.lemonadelxp.com/ or contact us at hello@lemonadelxp.com. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Linkedin.
About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.
Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.
Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (http://www.brandonhall.com)
