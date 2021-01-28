SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROYBI INC today announced the release of its Chinese Mandarin Language teaching content. Available through ROYBI Robot's companion app, each lesson is designed to teach children the Mandarin language and vocabulary acquisition through lessons related to culture, storytelling, and games. The Mandarin language's addition makes ROYBI the only robot in the market that offers English and Chinese language learning to children aged 3-7. The robot's sophisticated technology provides a voice recognition technology for English and Mandarin to understand children's abilities to pronounce the words accurately. Mandarin or simplified Chinese is the official language of China, with more than 1.2 billion speakers worldwide. According to Ethnologue, the Mandarin language is the world's number one most spoken language.
With the release of additional languages, ROYBI aims to create a multicultural educational robot to connect people, cultures, and communities. By learning new languages at early ages, children will have the opportunity to acquire new skills, make new friends, and communicate fluently with different people in different countries. This will increase children's ability to explore new horizons as they grow up while expanding their vocabulary knowledge to help with their brain development at an early age.
"We're excited to launch our subscription plans at the beginning of 2021. With a high demand for our product globally, we are confident that the new language addition will be a game-changer for ROYBI's growth as well as an incredible new approach to providing more value to our users," said Elnaz Sarraf, Founder and CEO of ROYBI.
This release marks the beginning of ROYBI's subscription base model of language learning lessons explicitly designed for children. As the company grows its user base and expands its global presence, it shifts its focus towards categorizing its upcoming library of content, which already exceeds 500 lessons in English focused on general world knowledge and vocabulary acquisition. While other language teaching content offers English lessons as a second language, Mandarin is the first language provided with subscriptions.
Named by TIME Magazine as one of The Best Inventions in Education, ROYBI Robot is an AI-powered educational robot for children 3+ in language learning & basic STEM. It comes with over 500 lessons, 70 categories & topics as well as over 70,000 vocabularies.
