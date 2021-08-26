SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROYBI INC, the creator of the award-winning ROYBI Robot, announced today that it had been awarded the Top 50 Startup Awards in artificial intelligence & machine learning by WorldFestival 2021 organized by DevNetwork.
From a pool of 1000+ innovative companies nominated from 130+ countries, ROYBI was selected as a WorldFestival 2021 Innovation Awards winner after the Community Voting round & industry-expert Judging Committee process.
WorldFestival is the global virtual conference supporting emerging technology innovation across 130+ nations. The goal at WorldFestival is to accelerate world progress by connecting the globe to the newest technologies. More than ever, the entire world is a single innovation ecosystem, where one tech company's progress can have an impact on people and companies in any other nation. The WorldFestival connects companies, people, investors, media, and communities around the world to the top emerging technologies each year.
"We are incredibly excited about this recognition in our industry. As one of the top 50 startups, we know that we have a significant responsibility to create a better and brighter future for children in the education space by utilizing AI technology. I also want to congratulate all the other winners and top innovators and thank WorldFestival for recognizing our work and its impact." said Ron Cheng, Co-founder, and CTO at ROYBI.
Since its official launch in May 2020, ROYBI Robot has gained significant traction and has received countless accolades from industry experts and media. With a mission to provide personalized learning experience to highlight every child's ability and interest, ROYBI is on the cutting edge of delivering best-in-class educational technologies and content. While learning with ROYBI Robot, children can get exposure to quality and accessible educational opportunities through ethical and responsible artificial intelligence solutions, fun games, and intelligent programs. ROYBI expects to exponentially grow its current user base and its educational content and availability across the globe.
ROYBI is the creator of ROYBI Robot, TIME Magazine's Best Inventions in Education. ROYBI Robot is an AI-powered educational robot for children aged 3+ in language learning & basic STEM. ROYBI guides a child's linguistic development beyond traditional pedagogies, facilitating collaboration between home and school contexts. ROYBI's mission is to provide a personalized learning experience for every child, highlighting their unique abilities and interests. ROYBI creates a robust educational foundation for children during early childhood, putting them on track for a successful future.
