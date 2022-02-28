LAND O' LAKES, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RPE Outsourcing (RPE), a leading provider of cloud hosting, data center operations, systems management and backup and recovery systems, today announced the successful completion of their System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 1® Type 2 examination. This achievement reflects their organization's commitment to data security and privacy while giving them a competitive edge in their industry.
Since 1999, RPE has been helping retailers integrate people, processes, and IT to deliver innovative merchandising and supply chain solutions. In today's retail landscape, businesses need to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience extending from brick-and-mortar stores to the online marketplace. RPE's industry-leading services and solutions streamline processes and centralize information to help clients keep up with the demands of omnichannel retailing and maintain a competitive edge.
"At RPE, we make it a core competency to ensure that data protection is a pillar of our business. The successful completion of our SOC 1 examination for the past 11 years is evidence of that, and we will continue doing so moving forward," said Rob Henneke, president and CEO.
The efforts were completed by the professional and independent third-party audit firm, 360 Advanced, Inc.
About RPE
In today's changing retail landscape, RPE consultants and IT solutions experts utilize years of experience to help retailers enhance customer engagement, increase sales and improve profitability. As a leading retail consulting firm engaging with clients for more than 20 years, RPE's innovative services and software solutions help to streamline operations and address today's omnichannel challenges. RPE services include strategic IT planning, process improvement, project management, package selection, systems implementation, integration and interfaces, modifications and software and system upgrades. A secure Data Center provides cloud hosting, systems management and backup and data recovery.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, SOC for Supply Chain, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA, CMMC and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board requirements for CPA firms. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
