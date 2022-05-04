As a 2022 "Company of the Year" Gold winner, RS21 will be presented its Stevie award on June 13 in New York
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RS21 has been awarded a Gold Stevie® Award in the "Company of the Year" category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®. RS21 received the highest honor in the computer software, small businesses category.
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Some of the comments made by judges included "very innovative company building solutions at the intersection of descriptive and predictive analytics" and "[the] company has benefited people and customers directly with its groundbreaking problem solving using artificial intelligence."
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year.
"I am proud of our team and honored to receive this recognition from the American Business Awards®," said Charles Rath, RS21 President and CEO. "This is a testament to our commitment to using data and AI for good. We will continue to create technology that helps people make strategic decisions that have a positive impact on our communities and world."
In the past two years, RS21 has developed 82 data science and analytics solutions since 2020 for government, healthcare, Fortune 500, and non-profit clients. Examples of its work include an artificial intelligence solution for satellite fault prediction, which is currently funded by an AFRL SBIR Phase II contract for $750,000, and an integrated informatics system for cancer research and population health in partnership with the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center—in the top 3% of the nation's elite cancer centers.
In addition to this Stevie Award, RS21 has received national recognition as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company two years in a row and a Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators. RS21's founder, Charles Rath, was also named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Mountain Desert Region Award winner.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.
"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
About RS21
RS21 is a rapidly growing data science company that uses artificial intelligence, design, data engineering, and modern software development methods to empower organizations to make data-driven decisions that positively impact the world. Our innovative solutions are insightful, intuitive, inspiring, and intellectually honest. With offices in Albuquerque, NM and Washington, DC, RS21 is an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company two years in a row and a Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators.
We help clients achieve programmatic goals, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and maximize productivity using MOTHR, our human-centered, artificial intelligence-driven engine that allows users to seamlessly integrate data and reveal insights at hyper speed. We navigate complex data issues in the fields of healthcare, defense, safety, urban planning, energy, cyber, land use, climate, disaster preparedness, disaster recovery, space, and social equity.
For more information, visit http://www.rs21.io.
