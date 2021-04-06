BEDFORD, Mass., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference, the world's leading information security conferences and expositions, today announced that Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President and CEO of SolarWinds, has joined the keynote line-up for RSA Conference 2021.
SolarWinds was among the software providers recently targeted in one of the most sophisticated supply chain attacks in history, rattling the private and public sectors. Many researchers have shared what they know about this attack, but on Wednesday, May 19, Ramakrishna will share with RSA Conference attendees the results of the months long investigation and his unique perspective around the anatomy of the attack, timeline, and specific learnings from the incident.
"We want to be transparent about the attack on SolarWinds in order to help others learn what to look for and prevent attacks like this from happening in the future," said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President and CEO of SolarWinds. "The event that we experienced was a deliberate attack and carried out by stealthy, patient actors who went to great lengths to cover their tracks. RSA Conference is the ideal platform for this discussion as, in the Conference's spirit, the entire industry must collaborate closely to prevent and mitigate attacks of this nature in the future. We've committed to being transparent by sharing information openly about the attack and hope the details we continue to provide in forums like RSA Conference will enable our colleagues in the industry to better understand the evolving threat landscape."
Ramakrishna will be joined by Laura Koetzle, VP, Group Director, Forrester, for a fireside-style chat that explores the technical elements of the breach, and will provide a deep understanding into the sophistication of the overall operation of the nation state attack. The chat promises to explore the trade of the attack tools and the process and methodology of the attack, to reset understanding of the breach.
"Cybersecurity incidents are one of the biggest issues facing businesses and Boards today, and the ripples across the supply chain are triggering devastating tsunamis," said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference. "This first-hand experience from SolarWinds and Mr. Ramakrishna will help our industry learn from, and adapt to, the lessons of the SolarWinds attack to better achieve resiliency."
For more information about the keynote lineup for RSA Conference 2021, taking place as a virtual experience from May 17 through 20, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/Events/2021 USA/Keynote Speakers.
