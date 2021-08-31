NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RSG Media Systems has announced the beta launch of R3M designed to enable Operators, Platforms, Programmers, and Studios to manage the metadata associated to their content assets in one place. The descriptive metadata about these assets has grown increasingly important with the explosion of OTT platforms competing for subscribers. These platforms rely on robust metadata to drive personalization and recommendations.
RSG Media, creator of a range of widely adopted solutions for Media & Entertainment, already captures terabytes of metadata on behalf of their current customers "but it makes sense to make this static metadata more actionable," said RSG Media's CEO, Mukesh Sehgal. "Everyone is struggling to syndicate their metadata to various partners, in the right format. We are well positioned with our current product stack to make this process painless and enable full monetization of rights."
Traditionally, metadata has been siloed by department, and it has been challenging to consolidate and syndicate the data. The industry has needed a product information management system that could meet the Media & Entertainment industry's specific use cases. R3M enables entertainment brands to view their metadata to see what they currently own in one place, edit, and supplement, and which fields are legally compliant to use.
ABOUT RSG MEDIA
RSG Media believes in using both art and science to deliver radical insights and deeper connections to drive the evolution of the media ecosystem. It drives clients' revenue and profits through rights, audiences, and advertising across platforms using deep analytics, AI, enterprise systems, and expert advisory services. Its customers include TV Networks, MVPDs, Studios, VOD & OTT Services, and Brand Licensors.
- RSG Rights: Enterprise rights management, strategically tailored to how each business group needs it.
- RSG Audience: Radical AI-driven insights to predict and grow audiences. The AI-driven platform brings together 50+ data sources to deliver the audience insights needed to grow a fan base.
- RSG Advertising: Advanced analytics & AI to maximize ad revenue. The platform optimizes revenue through sales targeting, pricing, planning, and scheduling.
RSG Media was founded in 1985 and is based in New York City with offices in Los Angeles, London, and Delhi/Gurgaon. For more information, visit https://www.rsgmedia.com/.
