ST. LOUIS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowledgeLake, a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions, today announced RSM US LLP (RSM), the nation's leading provider of audit, tax, and consulting services focused on the middle market, as the newest member of its partner program.
This new collaboration will enable RSM to leverage KnowledgeLake's advanced document classification and data extraction tools to help meet the needs of public sector organizations and manufacturing companies with unique case management requirements. RSM and KnowledgeLake will collaborate to develop solutions that operate seamlessly with clients' current Microsoft Azure, Power Platform, and SharePoint Online deployments.
"RSM has consistently demonstrated the ability to meet its customers' evolving needs in today's dynamic business environment, which is why we're so excited about working together," said Ron Cameron, CEO of KnowledgeLake. "KnowledgeLake provides RSM with an agile, cloud-native IDP platform to help their clients intelligently optimize document-rich processes and modernize their operations. We're confident that our collaboration with RSM will further enhance the value they deliver to their customers while also helping them drive new subscription service revenue."
"Working with KnowledgeLake gives RSM with an ideal platform for helping to build industry-specific solutions that work harmoniously with our customers' existing systems to help them improve their business processes," said Beatrice Baciu, Content and Collaboration Practice Lead, RSM Director at RSM. "With a strong cloud offering and the ability to seamlessly interface with the Microsoft stack, KnowledgeLake is a valuable complement to our portfolio."
About RSM US LLP
RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax, and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The company's clients serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and RSM is focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.
RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with 48,000 people across 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com.
About KnowledgeLake
KnowledgeLake is the only end-to-end, fully cloud-native solution for intelligent document processing, enabling organizations to capture, process and manage their content in a single platform. The company combines intelligent document capture and robotic process automation (RPA) to increase organizational productivity. Two million users worldwide employ KnowledgeLake to work faster and more efficiently. For more information, visit knowledgelake.com.
