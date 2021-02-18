SARATOGA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TechTarget has named RSTOR Space the Silver winner in the 2020 Storage Products of the Year Awards. This is the 19th annual award in which storage products were judged by Storage magazine and SearchStorage editorial staff, in conjunction with industry experts, analysts and consultants. Winners were selected based on the criteria of: innovation, performance, ease of integration into existing environments, ease of use and manageability, functionality and value.
RSTOR Space is a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) object storage solution for highly distributed and complex enterprise storage requirements. It addresses the data, storage and management challenges faced by organizations that support on-premises data centers, private cloud and multiple public cloud infrastructures. RSTOR Space offers distributed points-of-presence (PoPs) to minimize barriers to entry, such as cost and proximity of data, by intelligently distributing data across the network.
Current cloud-based storage solutions lock data to specific clouds and regions within those clouds – limiting the usefulness of the data. RSTOR Space was architected to take a different approach removing technical and commercial barriers to encourage data to be distributed across different regional PoPs without any cost or data movement penalties. RSTOR Space represents the future of cloud storage where data can exist in one or more places (superpositioning) simultaneously, distributed to within 3 milliseconds of edge access points.
Storage magazine and SearchStorage invited data storage product companies to nominate new or enhanced products for the 2020 Products of the Year awards. For previously available products, the upgrade must have incorporated significant new features. Products could be entered in one of five categories: backup and disaster recovery hardware, software and services; cloud storage; disk and disk subsystems; hyper-converged and composable infrastructures; and storage system and application software.
"To be selected as one of the 2020 Storage Products of the Year in the cloud storage category is truly an endorsement of RSTOR's vision to offer an innovative technical solution while maintaining a true customer-centric focus. This award is a testament to the hardwork and dedication of the RSTOR team. Our engineers, architects and technologists have taken -- and met -- the challenge of improving data mobility and management for enterprises as hybrid, multi-cloud IT infrastructures become more prevalent," said Tony Gaughan, Chief Technology Officer, RSTOR.
About RSTOR
RSTOR is a next-generation software-defined cloud solution provider that helps enterprises take control of their data. RSTOR is a true borderless, multi-cloud platform with simple and predictable pricing that enterprises can build their businesses on today while preparing for tomorrow's edge computing environments. Founded by a team of executives experienced in hyperscaling, RSTOR received a $45 million "Series A" investment from Cisco Investments in 2017 and a further $35 million in 2019 from Digital Alpha. For more information, visit: RSTOR.io.
