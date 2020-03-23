HOUSTON, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever our rural communities demand and deserve quality access to the internet for their personal health and well-being, education and ability to remotely access their workplace. At RTA we are taking the following actions to help:
- We are instituting FREE DRIVE-UP WIFI HOTSPOTS across our service areas.
- Our engineering teams are working around the clock to support our network operations and ensuring high quality network performance.
- We are expediting our plans to increase capacity to our rural service areas.
- Our staff is working extra hours to make sure our subscribers are well connected.
DON WORKMAN, CHAIRMAN "First I want to thank our entire RTA team for the extra hours they are putting in to ensure our service areas are performing at peak capacity for our customers. Second, we challenged the team to come up with a way to make sure anyone in our communities can gain access to the internet while practicing social distancing….I am proud to announce the winner, DRIVE-UP WIFI HOTSPOTS, which we are immediately deploying."
JIM EDWARDS, CEO "We have always been committed to the community and this is yet another example of our commitment, we want to ensure our rural communities can get access to timely critical and educational information."
During these challenging times, we recognize the important role RTA plays in helping our customers and rural communities stay connected – to their families, their workplaces, their schools, and the latest information.
About Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA)
RTA provides affordable modern internet and e-connectivity solutions for rural America. At RTA we believe in internet for all and through RTA's nationwide network, RTA is committed to help bridge the digital divide between urban and rural America, build economic and social prosperity in the rural areas and promote "rural America is open for business." Visit us at http://www.rta4all.com
