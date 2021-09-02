NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RTB House, a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing solutions for top brands and agencies worldwide, today announced that it has achieved the TAG Certified Against Fraud seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), the leading global initiative fighting criminal activity and improving brand safety in the digital advertising industry.
TAG advances its mission of eliminating fraudulent traffic, facilitating the sharing of threat intelligence, and promoting brand safety by connecting industry leaders, analyzing threats, and sharing best practices worldwide. The 600+ member TAG community includes the world's largest and most influential brands, agencies, publishers, and ad tech providers.
TAG advances those initiatives by bringing companies across the digital advertising supply chain together to set high standards against supply chain threats like fraud. Only companies that are shown to abide by the TAG Certified Against Fraud Guidelines are awarded the seal. RTB House has achieved the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal for adopting industry best practices to reduce the negative impact of fraudulent traffic across the digital advertising supply chain.
"RTB House is committed to preventing fraud and promoting greater transparency in the digital advertising industry," said Andrzej Surkont, Director of Global Inventory Partnerships, RTB House. "By achieving this certification, we have shown our dedication to upholding TAG's anti-fraud guidelines. Fraudulent ad impressions are a threat to the digital advertising industry as a whole, so having proper procedures in place to prevent them are more important than ever."
"Protecting the supply chain from fraud requires cross-industry cooperation, and we are grateful to leaders like RTB House who have adopted rigorous anti-fraud standards," said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. "We look forward to working with RTB House and other TAG members to further raise the bar for the industry in fighting fraud and tackling other industry-wide challenges."
About RTB House:
RTB House is a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for top brands and agencies worldwide. Its proprietary ad buying engine is the first in the world to be powered entirely by Deep Learning algorithms, enabling advertisers to generate outstanding results and reach their goals at every stage of the funnel.
Founded in 2012, the RTB House team comprises 750+ specialists in over 30 locations around the globe. It serves more than 2,000 campaigns for clients across the EMEA, APAC, and Americas regions.
After successfully deploying Deep Learning into 100 percent of its algorithms in 2018, RTB House has continued its research in the field of AI. The AI Marketing Lab and Creative Lab were set up as new divisions of the company focused on inventing and advancing MarTech products. As a result of their work, in 2020 the company introduced AI Full-Funnel Marketing Solutions and Awareness Streaming Video Ads, lifting brand communication to the next level.
Media Contact
Scott Samson, SamsonPR, +1 4157819005, scott@samsonpr.com
SOURCE RTB House