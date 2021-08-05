NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RTB House, a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing solutions for top brands and agencies worldwide, today announced the release of their U.S. Marketplaces Advertising and Impact Guide. Packed with statistics, data, expert opinions, and predictions for the future, this guide is crucial reading for any brand that sells their products on a third-party online marketplace — and for digital marketplaces themselves.
Within the guide, brands and owners can find a variety of information on how to get the most out of their marketplace presence through programmatic ad campaigns. RTB House has provided extensive information on digital advertising for marketplaces, and what approaches are the most effective. With expert commentary and detailed analysis on COVID-19's effect on online marketplaces, the guide provides an excellent resource for any ecommerce organization.
"Online marketplaces have rapidly become a crucial channel for reaching consumers in the last 10 years, and this change has only picked up speed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Gary Burtka, VP of U.S. operations, RTB House. "For brands looking to reach their customers as effectively as possible, it's more important than ever to understand digital advertising best practices for marketplaces. We hope this guide will serve brands by improving their understanding of marketplace advertising."
If you're interested in learning more about generating value on digital marketplaces, you can download the guide here.
About RTB House:
RTB House is a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for top brands and agencies worldwide. Its proprietary ad buying engine is the first in the world to be powered entirely by Deep Learning algorithms, enabling advertisers to generate outstanding results and reach their goals at every stage of the funnel.
Founded in 2012, the RTB House team comprises 750+ specialists in over 30 locations around the globe. It serves more than 2,000 campaigns for clients across the EMEA, APAC, and Americas regions.
After successfully deploying Deep Learning into 100 percent of its algorithms in 2018, RTB House has continued its research in the field of AI. The AI Marketing Lab and Creative Lab were set up as new divisions of the company focused on inventing and advancing MarTech products. As a result of their work, in 2020 the company introduced AI Full-Funnel Marketing Solutions and Awareness Streaming Video Ads, lifting brand communication to the next level.
