NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RTB House, a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing solutions for top brands and agencies worldwide, today announced an update to its Deep Learning AI Engine, enabling brands to have a full-funnel, actionable view of consumers throughout their path-to-purchase -- increasingly important in a cookieless world.
RTB House's full-funnel solution, a core focus of the recent engine updates, is able to recognize a consumers' stage within the sales funnel in real-time, resulting in more relevant communication with customers and prospects. Leveraging the RTB House Deep Learning AI Engine, brand marketers are empowered to build more durable brand awareness, and deeper connections and engagement at every stage of the consumer's path-to-purchase.
Over the past six months, RTB House has also tested and made improvements to its Streaming Video Ads as part of the company's full-funnel solution. RTB House employed Deep Learning AI and first-party data to test Streaming Video Ads with a number of major brands -- aimed at targeting users in the upper stages of the sales funnel. These brand-focused and dynamically-created video ads offer users a viewing experience based on data-driven personalization, enhanced with unique contextual elements and highly personalized storytelling.
"This past year has seen explosive growth in eCommerce, and as such, our clients are increasingly looking for full-funnel solutions - to understand consumer behavior and reach audiences appropriately no matter what stage in the buying journey they are in," said Gary Burtka, VP of US operations at RTB House. "We help brands determine where consumers are within the funnel, what segment they fall into, what ads are best to show each segment, and what products will resonate the best with each consumer. The updates to our Deep Learning AI Engine over this past year have been substantial in offering our clients additional value with proven results that exceed their expectations."
RTB House recently provided a major auto manufacturer with an AI-powered, full-funnel campaign focused on identifying consumers at different stages and displaying diverse and relevant ads. For less engaged users, soft Streaming Video Ads were displayed. The campaign exceeded agreed upon KPIs by 300%. The number of users moved to the consideration stage was 95% of initially agreed total reach, and out of those, 30% followed the next steps on the client's site. Identifying a user's position in the funnel resulted in 3x higher user engagement than with previous retargeting efforts. By delivering targeted messages and using the right creatives and medium for reach, goals were easier to obtain with the same ad budget.
RTB House is a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for top brands and agencies worldwide. Its proprietary ad buying engine is the first in the world to be powered entirely by Deep Learning algorithms, enabling advertisers to generate outstanding results and reach their goals at every stage of the funnel.
Founded in 2012, the RTB House team comprises 750+ specialists in over 30 locations around the globe. It serves more than 2,000 campaigns for clients across the EMEA, APAC, and Americas regions.
After successfully deploying Deep Learning into 100 percent of its algorithms in 2018, RTB House has continued its research in the field of AI. The AI Marketing Lab and Creative Lab were set up as new divisions of the company focused on inventing and advancing MarTech products. As a result of their work, in 2020 the company introduced their AI Full-Funnel Marketing solution and Streaming Video Ads solution, lifting brand communication to the next level.
