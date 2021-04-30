NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RTB House, a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies, today announced that their Streaming Video Ads was named a winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Marketing/Public Relations Solution category, as well as a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning Solution category as part of the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.
Video is a key component of RTB House's Full-Funnel ads offering, helping to focus marketing messages, improve customer interaction, and support a consistent and captivating brand image. To increase impact, RTB House Streaming Video Ads are constantly updated to allow advertisers to execute outstanding, unique and consistent brand strategies. The solution is driven by Deep Learning algorithms and is built to use first-party data by design, allowing for greater levels of personalization and data privacy. The solution can recognize each user's position in the funnel in real-time, helping brands to better understand purchase intent and target consumers with more precise video ad-recommendations.
"We're honored to receive two awards from such a prestigious organization like the American Business Awards" said Gary Burtka, VP U.S. Operations at RTB House on the award win. "Streaming Video Ads is a key component of our Full-Funnel marketing solution powered by Deep Learning, and these awards are a testament to our work helping brands drive engagement throughout the funnel."
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and across industry sectors submitted this year in a wide range of categories. RTB House's video solution won in the Marketing/Public Relations Solution and Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning Solution categories.
About RTB House:
RTB House is a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for top brands and agencies worldwide. Its proprietary ad buying engine is the first in the world to be powered entirely by Deep Learning algorithms, enabling advertisers to generate outstanding results and reach their goals at every stage of the funnel.
Founded in 2012, the RTB House team comprises 750+ specialists in over 30 locations around the globe. It serves more than 2,000 campaigns for clients across the EMEA, APAC, and Americas regions.
After successfully deploying Deep Learning into 100 percent of its algorithms in 2018, RTB House has continued its research in the field of AI. The AI Marketing Lab and Creative Lab were set up as new divisions of the company focused on inventing and advancing MarTech products. As a result of their work, in 2020 the company introduced their AI Full-Funnel Marketing solution and Streaming Video Ads solution, lifting brand communication to the next level.
