NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RTB House, a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies, today announced it was honored by Built In as one of the top 50 Best Paying Companies in NYC. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets.
"We're excited to be honored by Built In for the culture and benefits we offer - something that has been a big focus for us as we grow quickly both in the US and globally," said Gary Burtka, VP of US operations, RTB House. "RTB House continues to grow our New York City presence as a leading advertising and marketing technology company. In 2021, we plan to continue hiring and expanding - and remain committed to offering the best compensation and benefits possible to attract top talent both within New York and elsewhere through hybrid and remote working plans."
Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year's program weighted criteria more heavily, like remote & hybrid opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.
"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, chief marketing officer, Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."
Built In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation information, benefits and culture programs. This year, based on data showing tech professionals' needs, the Best Places to Work algorithm added weight to companies' commitment to DEI and remote culture. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.
About RTB House:
RTB House is a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for top brands and agencies worldwide. Its proprietary ad buying engine is the first in the world to be powered entirely by Deep Learning algorithms, enabling advertisers to generate outstanding results and reach their goals at every stage of the funnel.
Founded in 2012, the RTB House team comprises 750+ specialists in over 30 locations around the globe. It serves more than 2,000 campaigns for clients across the EMEA, APAC, and Americas regions.
After successfully deploying Deep Learning into 100 percent of its algorithms in 2018, RTB House has continued its research in the field of AI. The AI Marketing Lab and Creative Lab were set up as new divisions of the company focused on inventing and advancing MarTech products. As a result of their work, in 2020 the company introduced AI Full-Funnel Marketing Solutions and awareness Streaming Video Ads, lifting brand communication to the next level.
Media Contact
Scott Samson, SamsonPR, +1 (415) 781-9005, scott@samsonpr.com
SOURCE RTB House