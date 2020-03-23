BAY SHORE, N.Y., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby Has, one of the fastest growing ecommerce fulfillment companies providing enterprise-level services to direct to consumer brands, has acquired EasyPost Fulfillment Services. This acquisition gives Ruby Has a national footprint in the U.S. covering both coasts as well as the Midwest and expands the company's capacity by 25% in addition to their existing capabilities in Canada.
Ruby Has Founder and CEO Rafi Zakinov said: "We are thrilled to have acquired EasyPost Fulfillment Services. This gives us a national footprint by adding the Midwest to our bi-coastal presence and the expansion builds on the significant organic growth we have been experiencing. Most importantly, this acquisition adds major efficiencies and benefits to the ever-growing portfolio of capabilities we offer the ecommerce industry."
"This decision is a continuation of the commitment that the EasyPost Fulfillment Team has shown our customers over the past four years. With Ruby Has's stellar reputation for providing accuracy and on-time delivery at scale for hundreds of prominent DTC companies, we know our customers will be in the best of hands going forward," said Paul Vinuelas, EasyPost's Chief Logistics Officer.
The acquisition is effective immediately, with EasyPost Fulfillment Services becoming fully integrated into Ruby Has, and the transition for EasyPost customers will be seamless.
About Ruby Has Fulfillment:
Ruby Has is one of the fastest growing ecommerce fulfillment providers (ranked by Crain's Fast 50 in 2018, 2019 and Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years) for direct-to-consumer brands and retailers. Ruby Has is the preeminent global fulfillment platform, providing an enterprise level end-to-end supply chain ecosystem to omnichannel brands regardless of size. Ruby Has leads the third-party logistics (3PL) industry with cutting-edge technology, seamless integration, and an uncompromising commitment to quality. With warehouse locations in New York, New Jersey, California, Nevada, Kentucky and Canada, Ruby Has provides bicoastal fulfillment solutions with faster shipments and reduced costs. For more information, rubyhas.com
