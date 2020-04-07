MIAMI, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As greater numbers of Americans are forced to stay home during the COVID-19 crisis, Rugiet Men—providing men access to the fast- acting, sublingual, ED medication Rugiet Ready--is providing a lifeline for men suffering from erectile dysfunction by delivering ED medication directly to their home.
Rugiet Men was already leading the way in the sexual wellness telehealth revolution, providing men with access to tailored medications delivered right to their doorstep after only a short online consultation with a doctor. Their online portal allows for a quick online consultation, a customized prescription chosen specifically for each customer, and delivery to their doorstep after only a few short days.
For men unable to leave their home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Rugiet Men's easy telehealth prescription and home delivery option is a welcome alternative to a trip to the pharmacy or doctor's office.
Via their telehealth system, Rugiet Men customers consult with affiliated doctors and decide on what combination and dosage of reliable sildenafil and tadalafil medications will best work for them. The result is a prescription tailored specifically to their medical history and requests; a truly one-of-a-kind product.
A sublingual product that easily dissolves under the tongue, Rugiet Ready is fast acting, easy to use, requires a lower dosage, and has been proven to be very effective. Rugiet Ready is made in a licensed U.S. pharmacy, using only FDA approved active ingredients—a combination of sildenafil (the active ingredient in Viagra) and tadalafil (the active ingredient in Cialis)—optimized for each customer based on their online consultation with a prescribing doctor.
"We're dedicated to helping men take charge of their sexual health, and if we can make that easier during a crisis, we're proud to do so," said Dr. Khanpara, MD, Chief Medical Officer.
Chief Executive Officer, Vikas Patel added, "Driving awareness and providing access to sublingual dosage forms for ED and other underserved disease states has been our mission from day one, and to that end, we are closely monitoring the pilot study exploring sildenafil as a treatment for COVID-19 (https://www.latimes.com/science/story/2020-04-05/viagra-discovery-could-treat-coronavirus-patients). If the study shows benefit, we believe that our sublingual route of delivery will prove advantageous in a clinical setting given its fast onset time."
Rugiet Ready is currently available in New York, Florida and Colorado with additional states soon to follow. To learn more about Rugiet Men and Rugiet Ready, visit www.rugietmen.com
