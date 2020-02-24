Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on March 3, 2020
HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruhnn Holding Limited ("Ruhnn" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RUHN), the largest internet key opinion leader ("KOL") facilitator in China as measured by revenue in 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan, today announced that it will report its third quarter of fiscal year 2020 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, before the open of the U.S. markets.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 3, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 3, 2020).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States:
+1-866-519-4004
International:
+65-6713-5090
Hong Kong:
800-906-601
Mainland China:
400-620-8038
Conference ID:
1393275
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ruhnn.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until March 10, 2020:
United States:
+1-855-452-5696
International:
+61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong:
800-963-117
Mainland China:
400-632-2162
Conference ID:
1393275
About Ruhnn Holding Limited
Ruhnn Holding Limited is the largest internet key opinion leader ("KOL") facilitator in China as measured by revenue in 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan. The Company connects influential KOLs who engage and impact their fans on the internet to its vast commercial network to build the brands of fashion products. Ruhnn pioneered the commercialization of the KOL ecosystem in China, and operates under both full-service and platform models. The Company's full-service model integrates key steps of the e-commerce value chain from product design and sourcing and online store operations to logistics and after-sale services. The platform model promotes products sold in third-party online stores and provides advertising services on KOL's social media spaces to third-party merchants. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had 146 signed KOLs with an aggregate of 188.8 million fans across major social media platforms in China.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.ruhnn.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Ruhnn Holding Limited
Sterling Song
Senior Director of Investor Relations
Tel: +86-571-2825-6700
E-mail: ir@ruhnn.com
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: ruhnn@thepiacentegroup.com
In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: ruhnn@thepiacentegroup.com