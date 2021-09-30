LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rumble Gaming is excited to announce that Adam Ivers has been appointed its new Chief Executive Officer.
Rumble Gaming is a global talent agency and media company that represents 700+ clients with a social media footprint of 700M+ followers. Rooted in Esports, Rumble Gaming bridges the gap between brands and the gaming ecosystem through partnership opportunities, influencer marketing, content creation and distribution.
"When I think about the assembly of professional experiences that has brought me to this point, I could not be more thrilled to be a part of the trajectory of Rumble Gaming," Ivers said. "Working with a great team and representing a growing client base, Rumble is positioning itself to become a global leader in the now undeniably mainstream media of Esports."
Ivers brings a wealth of diverse media experience to this role having served in several senior leadership positions in major Canadian and US publically traded corporations over the past 25 years. Most recently, he was President and CEO of Highway Entertainment, the global content arm of media holding company, Omnicom Media Group. Prior to joining Highway Entertainment, Ivers was Vice President, Programming for CanWest Global Broadcasting (now Corus Entertainment), and has also held senior roles with TSN (The Sports Network) and IMG (International Management Group), where he represented numerous broadcast personalities.
In his most recent role as President and CEO of Highway Entertainment, Ivers was responsible for packaging content deals with networks, media companies and digital destinations around the world. He is widely renowned and respected within the media and entertainment industry with deep relationships and a diverse background that will propel Rumble Gaming in expanding its footprint in the rapidly growing Esports industry.
"I have worked with Adam in various capacities over the last 25 years and I can not think of a better choice to lead this rapidly growing Company that sits at the intersection of content, video games and esports; which are among the most rapidly growing sectors in the world," said Leonard Asper, Chairman of Rumble Gaming. "Adam's business knowledge, executive leadership skills and media experience combined with our existing team are the right ingredients to catapult Rumble to a new level of success."
About Rumble Gaming
