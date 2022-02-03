TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the online video platform Rumble announced that it reached new highs in January with approximately 10.8 billion minutes watched and averaging 4,383 hours of uploaded video per day. The company also posted 19% growth on monthly active users (MAUs) over the previous month, reaching 39 million MAUs in January 2022.

"On the heels of the decline in U.S. and Canadian users at Facebook, and with Rumble's impressive January growth, it's clear that we are witnessing a major shift on the internet. Users are sending a clear message that platforms supporting the free and open internet will be the future," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski.

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

