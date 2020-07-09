MCLEAN, Va., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RunSafe Security, a pioneer of the patented process to immunize software from cyber-attacks and disrupt hacker economics without developer friction, today announced a partnership with JFrog, the Universal DevOps technology leader known for enabling Liquid Software via continuous update flows.
The partnership with JFrog will enable RunSafe to supercharge binary protections via a simple plugin that JFrog users can deploy within their Artifactory repositories and instantly protect binaries and containers. As compiled binaries are dropped into Artifactory, Alkemist protections are automatically applied to each artifact, thus hardening 3rd party libraries and shared objects from cyber-attack.
"Given JFrog customers are focused on continuous, free-flowing development and deployment, we wanted to offer them a way to harden software binaries without slowing down developers or changing workflows," said Joe Saunders, CEO of RunSafe Security. "Alkemist is the only offering to harden software binaries with memory protections without changing functionality, performance, or overhead, making this integration a perfect fit all around."
"We're excited to partner with RunSafe so our customers now have the option to automatically reduce attack surfaces and enable secure continuous deployments," said Casey O'Mara, head of WW business development, JFrog. "With this integration, our users have the ability to deploy the Alkemist plugin to instantly start protecting native binaries and containers."
The RunSafe JFrog plugin is available immediately. For more information and to register for a free trial, visit https://www.runsafesecurity.com/jfrog
About RunSafe
RunSafe Security is on a mission to immunize software from cyber attacks and disrupt hacker economics without developer friction. RunSafe's patented technology, Alkemist, inoculates customers' systems from an entire class of cyber attacks by stopping the infection at its source. Our customers integrate our product across build and deploy toolchains to protect open source, in house code, and 3rd party binaries. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with an office in Huntsville, Alabama, RunSafe Security's customers span the critical infrastructure, IIoT, automotive, medical, devsecops and national security industries.
About JFrog
JFrog is on a mission to enable continuous updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users with zero downtime. JFrog is the creator of Artifactory, the heart of the end-to-end Universal DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, and monitoring all types of technologies. JFrog products are available as open-source, on-premise, and on the cloud on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. As a leading universal, highly available enterprise DevOps solution, the JFrog platform empowers customers with trusted and expedited software releases from code-to-production. JFrog is trusted by more than 5,600 customers, and top global brands depend on JFrog to manage their binaries for their mission-critical applications. JFrog is privately held with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at jfrog.com.
