MCLEAN, Va., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RunSafe Security, a pioneer of a patented process to immunize software from cyber attacks without developer friction, today announced the launch of its new technical advisory board comprised of top security experts from both industry and academia. The board will inform RunSafe on broader trends in the security and software industries, provide input on its technology direction, and help RunSafe align priorities with the cyber marketplace.
"We're thrilled to add these impressive security experts to our technical advisory board, as we take RunSafe into its next phase of growth and innovation," said Joe Saunders, co-founder and CEO of RunSafe Security. "Their extensive security expertise and industry insight will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our cyber-hardening security solution and evolve as a company."
Additions to the technical advisory board include:
- Dr. Gary McGraw is the new chairman of RunSafe's Technical Advisory Board and is also the co-founder of the Berryville Institute of Machine Learning (BIML) where he focuses on security engineering of machine learning solutions. Widely known as a top software security expert, McGraw spent 23 years working as a senior executive at Cigital and Synopsys and has authored several books on how to secure software.
- Dr. Avi Rubin is a Professor of Computer Science at Johns Hopkins University, Technical Director of the JHU Information Security Institute, and Director of the Health and Medical Security (HMS) Lab, where he focuses on computer security and security for healthcare IT systems. He also founded Harbor Labs and worked previously in the Secure Systems Research Department at AT&T Labs.
- John N. Stewart is the former Senior Vice President and Chief Security & Trust Officer at Cisco. Stewart is also Board Director for ReFirm Labs and SpyCloud, special advisor to the Board of Directors for Focal Point, RedSeal, and NSX, llc., and is on the Syracuse University's College of Engineering Dean's Leadership Council.
- Michael Wellman is the Founder and CEO of Virgil Security, which provides password-free authentication, encryption, distributed immutable data storage via Blockchain, and verification of data, devices, and identities that is quickly and easily integrated into developer products.
- Dr. Laurie Williams is a Distinguished Professor of Computer Science at North Carolina State University (NCSU) where she specializes in cybersecurity, information and knowledge management, and software engineering and programming languages. She also acts co-director of the NCSU Secure Computing Institute and the NCSU Science of Security Lablet.
"The security landscape is constantly evolving and traditional, reactive security approaches simply can't keep pace. That's where RunSafe's technology has an important role to play," said Dr. Gary McGraw, Chairman of RunSafe's Technical Advisory Board and co-founder of BIML. "I'm excited to see the board provide both technical and business insight and ultimately aid RunSafe in its mission to immunize critical code from the constant threat of attack."
About RunSafe Security
RunSafe Security's mission is to immunize software from cyber attacks without developer friction, disrupting hacker economics. RunSafe's security techniques inoculate our customers' systems from an entire class of cyber attacks. Our customers integrate our product across build and deploy tools chains without developer friction protecting open source, in house code, and 3rd party binaries. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with an office in Huntsville, Alabama, RunSafe Security's customers span the enterprise, suppliers and manufacturers, and national security industries. For more information on RunSafe's proprietary cyber-hardening processes, visit: https://runsafe.ly/pr003-how-it-works
Media Contact
Merritt Group for RunSafe Security
runsafe@merrittgrp.com