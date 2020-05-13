MCLEAN, Va., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RunSafe Security, the pioneer of a patented process to immunize software from cyber attacks without developer friction and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced the launch of their Enterprise Software Protection (ESP) program on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, the premier platform for one-click deployment of top tier partner-built applications.
RunSafe ESP is a new program that offers pre-hardened, open source IT Infrastructure with protections that are already built in. Using RunSafe's patented Alkemist transformation engine, the open source images available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace offer customers intrinsic cybersecurity protections for common IT infrastructure, protecting against the most common and dangerous software attack methods, including memory exploitation attacks.
The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is a Generation 2 enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, integration, security, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.
"We're thrilled to be a part of this incredible community with Oracle and believe that this is just the beginning of a great relationship," said Joe Saunders, CEO of RunSafe Security. "Our ESP program effectively immunizes organizations against the most common and dangerous threats to software today, and together with Oracle, we are ultimately changing the playing field of hacker economics back in favor of the defender."
"We're extremely excited to welcome RunSafe Security into the Oracle PartnerNetwork," said Jason Wilbur, director of product management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "All of our customers are constantly searching for new, unique, and impactful ways to improve their respective security measures, and RunSafe ESP offers the ability to meet these growing demands with some dramatic advances in cyber protection. By choosing to deploy their ESP offering on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, RunSafe is able to provide customers with a groundbreaking solution to secure IT infrastructure that is applicable to virtually every industry."
RunSafe is pre-hardening multiple popular open source components to make enterprise infrastructure more secure. These images are functionally identical to the images deployed today, but add a native ability to ward off an entire class of cyberattacks. There are no additional security agents to manage or new alerts to track, just hardened code that protects itself with zero intervention from the end user. By using cutting-edge Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) and Moving Target Defense (MTD) techniques, RunSafe ESP images available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace provide active protection for customer systems from both known and unknown vulnerabilities.
About RunSafe Security
RunSafe Security's mission is to immunize software from cyberattacks without developer friction, disrupting hacker economics. RunSafe's security techniques inoculate our customers' systems from an entire class of cyberattacks. Our customers integrate our product across build and deploy tools chains without developer friction, protecting open source, in house code, and 3rd party binaries. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with an office in Huntsville, Alabama, RunSafe Security's customers span the enterprise, supplier and manufacturer, and national security industries. For more information on RunSafe's proprietary cyber-hardening processes, visit: https://runsafesecurity.com/how-it-works/
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork
Media Contact
runsafe@merrittgrp.com