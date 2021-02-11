PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Locomation, the world's first trucking technology platform to offer human-guided autonomous convoying, today announced a newly formed strategic relationship with Rush Enterprises, Inc., the commercial vehicle industry's leading source for complete commercial vehicle solutions. Under the terms of the arrangement, Rush will become a primary installation and maintenance provider for Locomation's autonomous technology as it rapidly scales adoption among large trucking fleets.
Central to the Locomation technology suite is the Autonomous Relay Convoy (ARCTM) platform, which allows one driver to pilot a lead truck equipped with technology augmentation while a follower truck operates in tandem through Locomation's fully autonomous system. The two-vehicle, driver guided convoy system is a safe, responsible, and financially sustainable approach to deploying autonomous technology because Locomation technology continues to be validated by professional truck drivers while delivering twice the cargo two times farther and faster.
"Our strategic relationship with Rush Enterprises provides us with a significant boost to our commercial-focused trajectory," said Dr. Çetin Meriçli, CEO and co-founder of Locomation. "We know that we can count on Rush's entire team to bring the expertise and experience needed to quickly build out autonomous capabilities in entire fleets while maintaining industry-leading reliability and safety standards."
"Advances in technology will continue to provide our commercial vehicle customers with new solutions to solve long-standing problems at a faster rate than we have ever seen. Autonomous technology for commercial vehicles continues to advance, and Locomation is developing an autonomous platform that appears to be a commercially viable approach for the trucking industry," said Rusty Rush, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Rush Enterprises. "We are excited to work with the Locomation team to install their autonomous technology into new vehicles and to offer service support through our network of Rush Truck Centers."
Locomation is a leading provider of autonomy solutions for the trucking industry. On the most efficient path to safe deployment of full autonomy, our technology delivers immediate substantial economic value. The company's first product combines human-guided autonomous relay convoys with custom freight network optimization services, enabling its customers to increase operational efficiency and grow their businesses profitably. With a contract signed with Wilson Logistics, Locomotion is in production to fulfil the world's first commercial autonomous trucking purchase order, and have their first trucks on the road in early 2022. Pittsburgh-based Locomation was founded in 2018 by autonomy experts from Carnegie Mellon's National Robotics Engineering Center and trucking industry leaders. Learn more at https://locomation.ai.
Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, with more than 100 dealership locations in 22 states. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs — from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and collision center operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide vehicle upfitting, CNG fuel systems and vehicle telematics products. Additional information about Rush Enterprises' products and services is available at http://www.rushenterprises.com
