ATLANTA, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Money Making Conversations creator Rushion McDonald, announces a new collaboration in tandem with Miles Ahead Broadcasting's 10th anniversary of the nationally syndicated Café Mocha Radio Show, as he hosts the show's new 'SWAG Award' feature honoring Black men who exemplify Strength, Wisdom, Assertiveness and Genuineness of spirit (SWAG) for their service; honoring civic leaders, businessmen, activists, celebrities and everyday dads. An EMMY®-winning television/film/radio producer, McDonald is the host and creator of the popular podcast and syndicated radio show, Money Making Conversations, which airs weekly around the country.
Café Mocha's SWAG Award series launched with Cedric The Entertainer; upcoming feature interviews include entertainers/entrepreneurs Nick Cannon, Hill Harper; broadcasters/HBCU Grads Stephen A. Smith, Rickey Smiley; men of faith/entrepreneurs Bishop T.D. Jakes, Kirk Franklin; Oscar Winner Matthew A Cherry; entertainment leaders James Lopez, Jeff Clanagan; and athlete/entrepreneur Chris Paul.
"Rushion McDonald is a perfect host for this new feature as he represents the passion and characteristics of the SWAG," says Café Mocha Creator/Executive Producer Sheila Eldridge.
"We take great pride in celebrating our Black men who are often overlooked for their accomplishments. We're proud to highlight their philanthropy and community service. Just as we've celebrated Black women over the past ten years with our Salute Her Awards events, it's time to magnify the excellence we see and experience everyday in our men who are leaders, role models, fathers, teachers and activists."
"I am honored to have interviewed each honoree on my 'Money Making Conversations' Talk Show," says McDonald. "Café Mocha's Swag Award represents men whose brands transcend their profession, who are constantly paying it forward in our community, and these men embody that."
Affectionately known as, 'radio from a woman's perspective,' Café Mocha has honored an array of women from around the country and now this new feature will fill an important void by honoring men of color. From well-known to many unknown heroes, the SWAG award will shine a spotlight on their work. For more information and/or to submit a nomination, send an email with subject line 'SWAG' to info@milesaheadbroadcasting.com.
ABOUT CAFE MOCHA™ RADIO SHOW
Launched in 2010, two-time Gracie Award winner the Café Mocha radio show is hosted by comedienne Loni Love ("The Real"), radio veteran Angelique Perrin, and rap icon Yo-Yo. Known as "radio from a woman's perspective" and built on the concept of women helping other women to grow through shared experiences and information, Café Mocha airs in over 35 markets reaching 1.4 million listeners weekly. Led by New York, Chicago, Washington and Atlanta, Dallas, Charlotte and SiriusXM channel 141, Café Mocha airs weekends and syndicated by Compass Media Networks. The two-hour girlfriend's guide features the latest in urban music, compelling hot topics, advice from an unabashedly feminine perspective, as well as exclusive interviews with top recording artists, celebrities, politicians and other headline-making personalities. To learn more about the show, visit www.cafemocharadio.com. Find Café Mocha on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook/YouTube: @CafeMochaRadio.
ABOUT RUSHION MCDONALD-MONEY MAKING CONVERSATIONS:
Rushion McDonald is the host and creator of the popular podcast and syndicated radio show, Money Making Conversations. Each Money Making Conversations show is about entrepreneurship and entertainment. He interviews Celebrities, CEOs, Entrepreneurs and Industry Decision Makers. He has a degree in Mathematics from the University of Houston and was trained in marketing while working at IBM. McDonald is well known in the entertainment industry for being the brand architect of Steve Harvey's career and he is currently Stephen A. Smith's business manager. His successes include producing top television sitcoms and syndicated shows like "Family Feud," "Evidence of Innocence," "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Sister, Sister," "Steve Harvey Talk Show," and blockbuster hit films, "Think Like A Man" and "Think Like A Man Too."
