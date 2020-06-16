NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The online gallery Russian Icon Collection is pleased to announce that we buy high-quality antique Russian icons from collectors and the general public looking to sell these precious pieces of religious art. We can buy a portion or an entire collection of Russian icons dated to the 16th-19th century or earlier. Russian Icon Collection also provides professional icon appraisal and icon restoration services performed by the leading experts in the field. Our services are flexible, convenient, and customized to meet the specific needs of collectors and connoisseurs of religious art.
Russian Icon Collection, also known as Russian Icon, is a NYC-based online gallery specializing in antique Russian icons of museum quality. Our gallery features an outstanding collection of Russian icon art, including antique pieces created in Palekh, Kholuy, Mstyora, and other notable icon painting centers of the Russian Empire. Among the highlights is a series of icons The Resurrection – The Harrowing of Hades, each distinguished by a complex iconographic scheme and detailed composition. Other highlights include early Menaion icons, rare hagiographical icons, and some of the most venerated Marian icons, including The Unexpected Joy (pictured) and The Feodorovskaya Icon of the Mother of God. All of the icons presented at our online gallery are fully described in the Russian Icon Book that was created in collaboration with the famous Museum of the Russian Icon in Moscow.
In addition to collecting, preserving, and displaying antique Russian icons, Russian Icon Collection buys museum-quality pieces of religious icon art. These include rare and unique icons of Jesus Christ and the Mother of God, antique festal icons, icons of St. Nicholas and other important saints, parts of a church iconostasis, icons of angels and archangels, icons depicting biblical events, and more. We give preference to high-quality icons in good and excellent condition, which were created in the 16th-19th centuries or earlier.
Russian Icon Collection collaborates with some of the leading experts in Russian icon art, who carefully check the authenticity and value of each piece to determine its fair price. The evaluation process is based on a combination of criteria that include the condition of the icon, iconographic school, age, dimensions, materials used in the icon creation, and more. We thoroughly examine every piece to offer the best price possible. Icon restoration services can also be provided upon request.
Russian Icon is a team of professionals who appreciate religious icon art and respect its real value. Selling to us, you are putting your precious heirloom into the hands of the right people who will treat it the way it deserves. For more information, please visit our website and join Russian Icon on social media platforms.
About Russian Icon
Founded by Oleg Kushnirskiy, Russian Icon is one of the leading online galleries of antique Russian icons. It represents the most accurate compilation of all the knowledge and expertise gained from many years of collecting and selling rare and famous religious icons of museum quality. Initially created to preserve this sacred form of art and to display the true masterpieces of Eastern Orthodox iconography, Russian Icon has become a reliable place where everyone can enjoy and sell authentic antique icons and religious artifacts, as well as order professional restoration, advisory, management, and appraisal services provided by the most qualified experts in the field.
