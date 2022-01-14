NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RW Partners, Inc. is pleased to announce the initial closing of its inaugural GP fund, RW Fund I L.P., with approximately $10 million of LP commitments. RW Partners will continue to raise capital for the Fund, which will primarily invest in retail and self-storage properties as well as non-performing loans. In partnership with other experienced operators, developers, and financial institutions, the Fund will be used to acquire value-add properties and reposition obsolete or underperforming real estate assets throughout the northeast, southeast, mountain west, and west coast markets. With leverage, the initial closing for RW Fund I L.P. gives it approximately $285 million of buying power.

Founded in 2012 by Robert F. Whalen, Jr., RW Partners, Inc. has acquired or redeveloped approximately $300 million of retail and self-storage real estate assets while deploying more than $45 million of equity since inception.

