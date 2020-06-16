DENVER, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RxRevu today announced the company reached a number of critical milestones in the success of their Real-Time Prescription Benefit (RTPB) solution, SwiftRx® Direct™. RxRevu has signed-on over 2,000 hospitals and health systems using Epic or Cerner electronic health record (EHR) systems. In the first five months of 2020, more than 110 thousand healthcare providers have requested coverage and cost information, and over 10 million transactions between RxRevu and PBMs have been successfully completed, displaying patient- and formulary-specific drug alternatives and plan restrictions.
"As a company focused on bringing real-time data to providers fingertips, we are proud of our exponential growth and the impact we've made so far this year" said Carm Huntress, CEO and Co-founder of RxRevu. "Patients and providers are asking for accurate pricing information at the point-of-care. Our team is leading the charge in streamlining the prescribing process and helping providers write prescriptions that patients can afford."
RxRevu developed SwiftRx Direct to allow providers to view patient-specific coverage information, formulary-driven alternatives, and lower-cost drug options within their native EHR workflow. With connections to the nation's largest payers and PBMs, pricing data surfaced in the EHR is a true representation of what patients pay at the pharmacy, underscoring RxRevu's focus on data accuracy. Since launching SwiftRx Direct in April of 2019, RxRevu has sent over 6 million alternatives and over 3 million restrictions, giving providers key data points to help in their prescription decision making. Care teams using prescription decision support at the point-of-care reduce prior authorization and pharmacy callback volumes, while also reducing cost and improving overall experience for patients.
In spite of major market disruptions, RxRevu continues to bring on additional health system, PBM/payer, and EHR partners through 2020. As patients weigh healthcare expenditures more carefully due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is vital providers offer transparency and access to low-cost medication options.
"Our goal is to bring accurate prescription pricing data to every patient in the country," said President and Chief Strategy Officer, Kyle Kiser. "By implementing our solution, we enable more informed conversations between patients and providers, which leads to better outcomes through medication adherence and reduces frictions associated with prescribing decisions for care teams."
For health systems using Epic's EHR, SwiftRx Direct can be installed at no cost, in under 10 hours. Health systems using Epic should reach out to RxRevu so our team can walk you through the installation process. Health systems using Cerner's EHR solutions can activate RxRevu's service through their designated Cerner representative. Health systems using other EHR solutions, and EHR vendors interesting in adding SwiftRx Direct to their offering, are encouraged to reach out to discuss partnership potential.
About RxRevu
RxRevu is a Denver-based company on a mission to improve healthcare through more informed, consistent, and frictionless prescription decisions. RxRevu's Prescription Decision Support technology promotes condition-appropriate prescribing and patient cost transparency to improve safety and satisfaction. The SwiftRx® platform helps clinicians quickly and easily find affordable alternatives to more costly medications specific to a patient's health needs and out of pocket cost. It also enables health systems to holistically manage and measure clinicians prescribing performance. For more information about RxRevu, its solutions and innovative advancements, visit rxrevu.com.