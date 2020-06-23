AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescription coupon platform RxSaver by RetailMeNot™ has joined forces with online pharmacy GeniusRx to expand its prescription savings and offer free home delivery to its customers. The new collaboration allows consumers to both save on prescription costs and get convenient, reliable home delivery of medication.
Consumers can see 1,500+ GeniusRx medications in the RxSaver website and app, making it easy to compare the online pharmacy's pricing-- which includes free home delivery-- with that of retail pharmacies. For many commonly prescribed medications including finasteride, amlodipine, lisinopril, and rosuvastatin the GeniusRx price is lower than that of national brick and mortar pharmacy chains.
To compare drug prices, consumers simply search the RxSaver app or website. Medications available for home delivery are listed as "Mail My Prescription" and include clear pricing alongside that of nearby retail pharmacies. Consumers who select "Mail My Prescriptions" will receive free home delivery of their medication from GeniusRx's US-based pharmacy.
"RxSaver is excited to announce we are working with GeniusRx," said RxSaver GM Kim Read. "Not only does this align with our mission to make prescription medication more affordable, by offering free delivery, it makes prescriptions easily accessible during this time in which that matters more than ever."
Randy Parker, CEO of GeniusRx, underscored the impact of this to consumers, "GeniusRx is on a mission to make medicine simple, convenient and affordable for individuals, so that they are empowered to make decisions that improve their healthcare outcomes. Working with RxSaver amplifies our ability to create value for patients across the nation and bring price transparency and intelligence to their fingertips."
Due to COVID-19, many Americans are opting for prescription delivery instead of brick and mortar pharmacies. The integration of GeniusRx and RxSaver allows customers to feel confident that they're getting a great price on their medication, without leaving the safety of home.
About RxSaver By RetailMeNot: RxSaver by RetailMeNot™ improves health through the power of savings. RxSaver's free-to-use prescription coupon platform gathers drug prices from every major pharmacy to help consumers compare medication prices and save. As part of leading savings destination RetailMeNot, RxSaver coupons bridge the gap between prescription medication costs and affordability, to help individuals afford the health care they need. RxSaver is not insurance but can be used in place of insurance.
About GeniusRx: GeniusRx is a full-service digital pharmacy designed to make access to medicines, OTC products and wellness supplements simple, intuitive and personal by default. Launched by digital healthcare and supply chain entrepreneurs Randy Parker and Glenn Nussdorf, GeniusRx brings together industry expertise, infrastructure, and digital innovation to disrupt pharmacy services at scale. The company's offering will include online prescription adjudication and insurance coordination; multi-dose medication packaging, delivery and management; real-time pharmacy chat and support; and AI-powered, personalized treatment plans that consumers can access via a health and wellness pharmacy dashboard. Visit www.geniusrx.com for more information.
