MCLEAN, Va., August 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rybbon, the leading platform for digital rewards management, today announced a partnership with Forsta, the leading global solutions provider for understanding customer and employee experiences, to improve end users' market research and voice of the customer (VoC) survey response rates.
The combination of Rybbon and Forsta will allow survey respondents to easily choose from a selection of digital awards from top global brands. As respondents complete surveys, they will be given the choice to immediately redeem a digital reward. "As a Forsta 'Incentives Partner,' our mission is to deliver the robust integrated rewards management experience that Rybbon is known for," said Jignesh Shah, CEO at Rybbon. "We are confident that by expanding this partnership, Forsta clients will be able to attract high-quality respondents, increase response rates, and reduce both the effort and cost of incentivizing survey respondents."
"Currently Rybbon links to Forsta's survey importing tool, Confirmit Horizons, through a comprehensive, native integration that our clients access through surveys or respondent contact information," explained Andrew Miles, Senior Vice President of Technology Partnerships and Product Integrations at Forsta. "This partnership is available to more than 1,200 global customers, across nearly 150 countries, who have delivered more than 2.5 million digital rewards to respondents. We look forward to observing how our customers leverage the new tool to gain the information needed to turn data into actionable insights."
The seamless integration between Rybbon and Forsta lets end users deliver digital rewards using their email and brand, providing the real-time rewards experience that survey respondents require. With automatic delivery of refunds for any unclaimed rewards, Rybbon's digital rewards program is unique in the industry.
About Rybbon
Rybbon puts the power of rewards to work for marketers and market researchers through its extensive catalog of e-gifts from top brands like Amazon and DoorDash. Rybbon works great for international rewards programs, with options such as Visa and Mastercard prepaid rewards that work in 150+ countries. Rybbon integrates with leading platforms, including HubSpot, Marketo, and Zapier, to make rewarding easy and automatic.
For more information, visit Rybbon at http://www.Rybbon.net.
About Forsta
Forsta is the brand for the recently merged businesses of Confirmit and FocusVision, two of the world's leading experience and research technology companies. In collaboration with its clients, Forsta informs and inspires design solutions and deploys its market-leading experience and research technology to exceed its clients' needs.
Forsta: Growing Smarter Together
For more information, visit Forsta at http://www.Forsta.com.
About Confirmit, a Forsta Brand
Confirmit's solutions are built by insights professionals for insights professionals. Market research, customer experience, and employee engagement consultants around the world rely on our solutions to turn insights into stories that fuel action. The heart of our business is the people behind our technology, and we work as a partner to deliver the flexibility and power you need to understand and manage experiences, emotions, and behaviors so you're always one step ahead.
About FocusVision, a Forsta Brand
Established in 1990, FocusVision offers a comprehensive suite of experience insights software solutions, including advanced surveys, online interviews and focus groups, and online qualitative research community solutions to get brands close enough to their customers to have a full understanding of Customer Truth™ – how they think, feel, and act. Trusted by 18 of the top 20 Fortune 100 companies, and all of the top 10 healthcare and CPG companies, FocusVision was honored for its outstanding innovation in Customer Experience Management with MarTech Breakthrough Awards in 2018 and 2019.
