MCLEAN, Va., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rybbon, the leading digital rewards management platform, has partnered with Krealinks to integrate points-to-rewards with their community management platform. Now, community managers can use points-to-rewards to gamify their communities, increase engagement, and gain quality insights.
Online communities have emerged as a powerful model for research and marketing. The success of these communities relies on the recruitment and retainment of productive, engaged members. Krealinks' built-in gamification system enables managers to identify top contributors in their community based on the quantity and quality of content created and defined rules for success. With Rybbon, community managers can now leverage automated digital rewards as incentives for members to become content leaders. Community members upload content to accumulate points over time, and once a set threshold is reached these points are converted into credits on the Krealinks platform. Credits can then be redeemed for desirable rewards using the seamlessly integrated Rybbon reward gallery. Rybbon's extensive catalog includes e-gift cards from top brands like Amazon, prepaid Visa and Mastercard rewards, and e-donations. Reward delivery is simple even for international communities, as Rybbon curates choices based on the member's country and currency.
Providing integrated incentives solutions is why more than a thousand customers trust Rybbon. With its new integration into Krealinks' community management platform, Rybbon's points-to-rewards capability simplifies the execution of effective gamification strategies. Administrative time is nearly eliminated as Rybbon automates each step, from points redemption to reward delivery. The seamless experience within the Krealinks platform drives higher engagement without excessive time and effort from the community manager. This new capability complements Krealinks' all-in-one nature, as the leading solution for conducting qualitative research, online surveys, and online co-creation on the same platform.
"We are proud to associate the launch of our new community platform with Rybbon," says Ronan Rigaud, CEO of Krealinks. "The online communities' market has been growing steadily for 10 years and has accelerated considerably since the COVID-19 crisis, thus becoming an essential tool for CX management and making quick marketing decisions. Integrating a new, easy-to-use and fully international gamification solution is a new way for Krealinks to continue to improve its customers' experience."
Jignesh Shah, CEO at Rybbon, shares his excitement. "We're proud to bring our points-to-rewards capability to the Krealinks platform," he said. "Points-based rewards are an effective tool to engage community members in a scalable way. We're excited to see communities grow and succeed by leveraging digital incentives alongside gamification."
About Rybbon
Rybbon puts the power of rewards to work for marketers and market researchers through its extensive catalog of e-gifts from top brands like Amazon and DoorDash. Rybbon works great for international rewards programs, with options such as Visa and Mastercard prepaid rewards that work in 150+ countries. Rybbon integrates with leading platforms including HubSpot, Marketo and Qualtrics to make rewarding easy and automatic.
Learn more about Rybbon at: https://www.rybbon.net
About Krealinks
Krealinks provides a secure cloud-based platform that enables organizations to engage customers and employees, to create and manage customized communities, and get real-time insights. Krealinks integrates top-of-the-line technology and digital innovations to optimize user experience such as artificial intelligence, agile interconnected networks, DIY tools, and more. The platform allows Brands, Agencies, and Research Institutes to effectively, immediately, and directly communicate with their target market in order to appeal to every possible consumer need.
Learn more about Krealinks at: https://www.krealinks.com/
Media Contact
Kristy Hartman, Head of Partner Marketing, Rybbon, 1-888-733-6521, kristy.hartman@rybbon.net
SOURCE Rybbon