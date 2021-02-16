MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rybbon, the leading digital rewards management platform, has partnered with Nebu to integrate points-to-rewards with their panel management solution. Now, Nebu Panel Manager users can leverage automated digital rewards to increase panelist engagement and drive quality insights.
Successful panels rely on productive, lasting relationships with panelists. With points-to-rewards, panel managers can incentivize their panel members to take desired actions, such as submitting a survey or uploading user-generated content. Panel members complete these actions and accumulate points over time, and when a set threshold is reached the points can be redeemed for desirable Rybbon rewards. Rybbon's extensive catalog includes e-gift cards from top brands like Amazon, prepaid Visa and Mastercard rewards, and e-donations. The platform streamlines global delivery of these rewards by curating choices based on a panel member's country and currency.
Providing budget-friendly, automated incentives solutions is why more than a thousand customers trust Rybbon. With its new integration with Nebu's Panel Manager, Rybbon's points-to-rewards capability simplifies engagement strategy and automates reward delivery. Administrative time associated with distributing incentives will be nearly eliminated. The seamless experience with the Nebu platform ensures an efficient process for managing the distribution of rewards. This new capability complements Nebu's plethora of user-friendly features, including flexible panelist recruitment and panel health analyses.
"Nebu prides itself on delivering software solutions that improve the lives of our customers. We're proud to partner with Rybbon to expand our new panel management system with an innovative digital rewards solution," says Otto van Linden, Nebu's Managing Director. "This aligns with Nebu's mission to offer clients a single end-to-end suite of specialized market(ing) research applications. Nebu enables data collection in any mode, in any way, at any time, along with data utilization applications to turn data into a continuous stream of meaningful insights."
Jignesh Shah, CEO at Rybbon, echoed the sentiment. "We know how important it is for researchers to get the data they need," he said. "Our points-to-rewards capability makes incentivizing panel members simple and automatic. Rybbon takes the pain and costs out of managing incentives, and we are excited to bring our ease-of-use to Nebu's all-in-one Panel Manager."
About Rybbon
Rybbon puts the power of rewards to work for marketers and market researchers through its extensive catalog of e-gifts from top brands like Amazon and DoorDash. Rybbon works great for international rewards programs, with options such as Visa and Mastercard prepaid rewards that work in 150+ countries. Rybbon integrates with leading platforms including HubSpot, Marketo and Qualtrics to make rewarding easy and automatic.
Learn more about Rybbon at: https://www.rybbon.net
About Nebu
Nebu is a supplier of market(ing) research systems and solutions. Through its integrated multi-mode data collection and panel management platform, organizations can assess and evaluate opinions and behavioral patterns and translate them into sharp insights to drive the performance of brands and media.
Learn more about Nebu at: https://www.nebu.com/
