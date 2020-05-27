NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global today announced the launch of S&P Global Marketplace (Marketplace), a new data platform that offers the opportunity to explore, discover, and evaluate new datasets in a seamless and intuitive way. In a modern digital experience, Marketplace grants access to a robust catalogue of datasets from across all four S&P Global divisions, select third-party "alternative" data, and solutions, including those from Kensho, which are available through S&P Global Market Intelligence's Xpressfeed™, FTP and API solutions.
Operated under S&P Global Market Intelligence, the division within S&P Global that provides data, essential insights, and powerful analytics to help navigate the financial markets, Marketplace features an extensive array of proprietary S&P Global data, including the recently launched S&P Global ESG Scores, Machine Readable Filings, and Platts Market Data. At launch, the platform offers 85 data and solution options for clients.
For the first time, a suite of solutions from Kensho Technologies ― a provider of next-generation analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data visualization systems, acquired by S&P Global in 2018 ― will also be available to clients via Marketplace to help manage big data challenges such as linking and transcription.
"S&P Global Marketplace brings to bear the best of S&P Global, Kensho and select third-party data for our clients," said Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "This cross-divisional effort demonstrates S&P Global's ongoing commitment to provide actionable insights to the market, and coupled with the strength of our data, research and capabilities, gives clients the essential intelligence needed to make decisions with conviction."
Marketplace features the following new and/or enhanced solutions and datasets:
- S&P Global and curated third-party "alternative" datasets that have been selected by the company and are structured and linked to create seamless data packages; they can be readily ingested into a market participant's workflow, investment models and visualization tools.
- Solutions from Kensho Technologies such as Kensho Link, which enables users to combine and organize disparate company datasets, and Kensho Scribe, an end-to-end speech recognition solution specifically optimized for the finance and business community.
- Streamlined access to enhanced data management solutions and research, including sample data, data dictionaries, code libraries, data visualizations and proprietary S&P Global research.
"The launch of Marketplace builds on S&P Global Market Intelligence's expertise in creating and delivering differentiated data to the market," said Warren Breakstone, Chief Product Officer for Data Management Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence. "As our clients continue to navigate through uncharted waters in unprecedented times, Marketplace provides seamless access to high-quality datasets that are pre-linked and structured, enriched with research and data dictionaries, further enhanced with Kensho solutions, all available through the distribution channel of choice. Clients now have the ability to quickly begin their analysis, save time on data prep, while gaining more insight to make informed decisions."
With the launch of Marketplace, data from S&P Global is now more discoverable and easier to explore and evaluate. New and recently introduced S&P Global datasets available on the platform include the following:
- Trucost environmental data which includes the carbon and water footprints of 15,000 companies
- Panjiva supply chain intelligence with coverage spanning over 1 billion shipment records from 16 countries and 13 million company-to-company relationships
- SNL sector coverage of proprietary sector and asset level data that is traditionally available on the Market Intelligence Platform including Financial Institutions Group (FIG), Metals & Mining, Energy and Real Estate datasets
- S&P Global ESG Scores which provide sustainability scores of over 7,000 companies with full history dating back to 2013, based on the globally recognized SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
- Alpha Factor Library with access to more than 500 stock selection and industry specific signals spanning seminal academic literature and the latest practitioner expertise
- Textual Data Analytics comprised of 39+ sentiment and behavioural metrics based on earnings call transcripts derived from Natural Language Processing for over 11,000 active companies
Additionally, third-party alternative data is also available on Marketplace and is combined with proprietary S&P Global data to drive additional value, including:
- Real Estate Foot Traffic data via collaboration with AirSage
- Alternative Asset Fund Performance data via collaboration with Preqin
- Asia-Pacific investor event coverage via collaboration with SCRIPTS Asia
- Machine Readable Filings via collaboration with Social Market Analytics
In addition, the platform includes access to S&P Global Market Intelligence's flagship datasets such as S&P Capital IQ Fundamentals, GICS®, Compustat®, S&P Global Ratings, and S&P Capital IQ Estimates. New datasets and solutions will be added regularly.
To learn more please visit the S&P Global Marketplace.
