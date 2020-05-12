NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) was named one of the 10 companies that get family leave right, according to The List, an industry advocacy group assembled by Ad Age in partnership with Facebook, recognition that highlights the Company's commitment to its people. While providing support that drives personal and professional fulfillment, S&P Global's people-centric policies have also enabled an effective global response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
"At S&P Global, we pride ourselves on being people-first, and we are thrilled to be counted among the leading companies for family leave," said Dimitra Manis, Chief People Officer for S&P Global. "We are committed to supporting the physical, emotional and familial wellness of our global workforce, and we prove this through our enhanced family and care benefits. This recognition shows that we're among the market leaders in creating an inclusive culture."
Judges from The List, made up of advertising, marketing and media leaders from major brands and agencies, reviewed the offerings of more than 30 companies that exceeded corporate standards with their parental leave and family policies.
In addition to their own research and interviews, the judges also looked at data compiled by Fatherly as part of their Fatherly at Work certification program and "50 Best Places to Work for New Dads" feature, a list which also features S&P Global. Key criteria for Fatherly's round-up included support for non-birth parents, paid family caregiving leave and paid leave that goes beyond the legal requirements of the state in which the company is headquartered.
S&P Global is proud to offer family and care benefits including:
- 20-week minimum global parental leave for all parents of both genders, through birth, adoption, surrogacy or foster
- Adoption and fertility assistance
- 2 weeks each, sick and care leaves
- Unlimited compassion leave
- Additional days off for well-being day, birthday
- Up to five 'Give Back Days' of paid time off per year to volunteer in the community
- Up to six months of unpaid leave for a sabbatical
The Company has taken a people-first approach to its COVID-19 response as well, enhancing people benefits to account for this new challenge.
"Even before this crisis, our priority has always been our people's safety and well-being," Manis added. "Ultimately, we want to make decisions with empathy to support our people, keep our people safe and well-informed, and stay true to our people-first approach globally."
To learn more about the Company's full suite of Benefits offerings, visit: https://www.spglobal.com/en/careers/benefits
About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.
Media Contact
Tara Powers
Director, Communications
646-335-3662
tara.powers@spglobal.com