Weather Alert

NJC019-023-027-035-037-041-PAC017-077-089-095-180915- /O.NEW.KPHI.FA.Y.0156.200818T0513Z-200818T0915Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Morris NJ-Hunterdon NJ-Sussex NJ-Warren NJ-Somerset NJ-Middlesex NJ- Lehigh PA-Bucks PA-Monroe PA-Northampton PA- 113 AM EDT Tue Aug 18 2020 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Morris County in northern New Jersey... Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey... Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey... Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Somerset County in northern New Jersey... Northeastern Middlesex County in northern New Jersey... East central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Central Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 515 AM EDT. * At 113 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a line of heavy rain moving into the area due to thunderstorms. One to two inches per hour rain rates will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that could experience flooding include... Allentown, New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Easton, Morristown, Somerville, Newton, Montague, Somerset, Edison, Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Carteret, Dover, Madison, Hopatcong, Forks, Middlesex, Florham Park and Emmaus. This includes the following highways... New Jersey Turnpike between exits 11 and 13. Northeast Extension near mile marker 52. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 58 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 42. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 301 and 314. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 47. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 54. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 127 and 134. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. && LAT...LON 4120 7437 4110 7449 4104 7450 4100 7430 4090 7427 4091 7433 4075 7436 4067 7446 4065 7441 4060 7446 4060 7421 4050 7426 4046 7477 4052 7553 4124 7528 4125 7513 4115 7515 4108 7503 4135 7475 4136 7470 $$