CRANE, Ind., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Strategic & Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems (S2MARTS) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA), managed by NSTXL, has been awarded authority allowing the consortium to carry out basic, applied, and advanced research projects in accordance with 10 U.S.C. 2371, in addition to their existing agreement for prototype projects under 10 U.S.C. 2371b. This award marks a huge milestone for the S2MARTS OTA and the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Crane Division, as now both research and prototype projects can be accomplished under one OTA framework.
Brooke Pyne, Director of S2MARTS, stated, "Adding the 2371 authority is really exciting because this gives our clients the unique ability to advance from research to production all under one OTA vehicle." Pyne also stated, "The fact that we are allowing innovators who want to help on the research effort to join with a free membership is huge! This will really enable those new startup companies to supply a unique, cutting-edge solution that we can then provide to the government."
Keeping the agreements under one program was a strategic move by NSWC Crane. S2MARTS can now enter a project at the beginning of the maturation lifecycle, allowing for a natural transition from research to prototype development. This rapid process flow allows S2MARTS to build a plan for the next phase before it begins, delivering a higher return on investment to the Government customer and a seamless transition execution.
The technology areas supported by the S2MARTS research OTA are increasingly critical to national security. Adding a research provision to an already well-established, high-demand program will allow for more successful technological advancements to be developed in support of NSWC Crane's mission.
"National defense strategies continue to prioritize and increase the demand for strategic missions, and electronic warfare," said Acting Global Deterrence and Defense Department Head, Kyle Werner. "We are excited to introduce the 2371 authority via S2MARTS to help as we continue supporting our mission."
NSWC Crane created S2MARTS research to encourage collaboration between industry, academia, non-profits, and the Government. In the coming months, NSTXL will be welcoming new innovators to the ecosystem that previously would not have been able to support projects in an academic or research focused capacity. Under NSTXL's open consortium model, current members will enjoy immediate access to these new opportunities without additional fees or membership requirements. Innovators who wish to only operate under the S2MARTS research program will be offered a free membership.
While S2MARTS research membership is not yet available, you can sign up for the waitlist and be the first to know when membership is open.
Media Contact
Lucia Franco, NSTXL, +1 (505) 409-1394, lucia@nstxl.org
SOURCE NSTXL