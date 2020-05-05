NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S3 Partners (S3) today announced that it will extend 60-day free access for all Bloomberg Terminal® users to BLACK App PRO on Bloomberg's App Portal due to market volatility caused by Covid-19. The app can be found at {APPS BPRO< GO >} on the Bloomberg Terminal.
BLACK App PRO is a third party developed application that provides Bloomberg Terminal users with a powerful new suite of short interest and securities finance screening tools, analytics, and data. With BLACK App PRO, users can help mitigate risk during this volatile time.
According to S3 founder, Bob Sloan, "We are offering an extended look into why even during a period of extreme market stress; there have been zero cancellations of our App in the last month. The risk mitigation features of our App show the need for the most accurate Short Interest and Financing Rate data when everyone is social distancing, working remotely, and trading in volatile markets."
Mike King, head of Bloomberg App Portal, said, "We want to thank S3 for generously extending free use of their app to the Bloomberg Terminal subscriber community during this challenging time. We believe the Bloomberg App Portal provides the extra insights and tools needed by our clients."
S3 Partners, LLC is a market-leading integration software and data company that sits between any bank-reporting portal and every client workflow, delivering security-level information to Excel, in any language and to any platform. Clients use S3's technology and data to create better outcomes at every point in the investment process: Portfolio Management, Trading and Execution, Risk Management, and Treasury Operations. Its most used product, BLACK APP, is a market standard for real-time Short Interest and Securities Finance data for more than 40,000 securities on desktops globally. S3 is a market standard source for the financial news media such as Bloomberg, WSJ, CNBC and FT. S3 maintains an exclusive distribution platform through unique relationships with its channel partners: Bloomberg, Citco, Refinitiv, Factset and Nasdaq.
The Bloomberg App Portal {APPS< GO >} gives Bloomberg Terminal subscribers access to a wide range of industry-leading financial tools created by third party software developers from around the world.