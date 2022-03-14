SAAM Inc.

SAAM Inc.

 By SAAM Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAAM Inc., announces it  has successfully completed a Series A round of funding, receiving an equity investment from a global tier-one organization ("company"), The SAAM Board of Directors approved the investment structure on February 15, 2022. Rob Qualls, CEO and Co-Founder of SAAM stated, "This company brings to SAAM a rich heritage in the fire protection market, an impressive team of engineers, and a strong management group." Qualls said, "The company is a world leader in product development, manufacturing, and distribution."

Within the last 12-months, the company and SAAM have worked together to test the SAAM S-Series technology which has demonstrated an ability to perform as specified in a lab test environment, the company has a state-of-the-art smoke and fire test facility at its corporate offices.

About SAAM: SAAM is a spectral technology company currently in development of smoke, fire, gas, and air quality detection devices, including the SAAM S-Series. SAAM currently has three patents issued and one pending for the S-Series technology. The S-Series of devices are pre-emptive and alert in seconds before a potential catastrophic event. SAAM is in development of a ceiling mounted device, and the first of its kind portable device.

Visit the SAAM website at www.saam.us.com

Contact:

Sarah Seward

Marketing Director

(855) 405-7773

331726@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saam-completes-series-a-funding-301500953.html

SOURCE SAAM Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.