SaaShop selected in the Young Innovative Company program providing funding for U.S. expansion and rapid growth in the SaaS consolidation and management market.
AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SaaShop, an innovative and fast-growing subscription software marketplace and management service, today announced that Business Finland, a public organization providing funds and support for innovation and geographic expansion, selected SaaShop for the Young Innovative Company program. As part of a multi-phase program, SaaShop will receive funding to support international growth, specifically expansion into the U.S.
The goal of the Young Innovative Company funding program is to accelerate the global growth of the most ambitious, rapidly growing startups with roots in Finland. Former members of the program include success stories like MariaDB and HappyOrNot. All applicants must undergo a rigorous selection process that involves thorough due diligence and a detailed examination of their ability for rapid growth in international markets and competitive differentiation.
"Young Innovative Companies funding is specifically designed to accelerate the sales, marketing, and internationalization of innovative and fast-growing startups. Business Finland only grants financing to an exclusive group of businesses that meet our demanding criteria. SaaShop has strong traction, an ambitious strategy in a large market, and the potential for explosive growth," says Jani Jokitalo, Account Lead at Business Finland.
"SaaShop has an innovative business that is based on the platform economy and the global shift to Software as a Service (SaaS). In addition, the company has boldly embarked on a strategy of scalable growth by targeting the U.S. market at an early stage. They are a great example of a company that has systematically developed its operations while also having the courage to aggressively pursue growth. We believe they have the potential to become one of the Finnish success stories of the SaaS business," Business Finland explained further.
"This is a great achievement that would not have been possible without our fantastic team, vision, and our commitment to becoming a leader in the global SaaS market. I want to extend our thanks to Business Finland for their support," said Kaj Seeste, SaaShop CEO. "Our ambitions are high, and the support we receive from Business Finland will enable and accelerate the next stage of our exciting journey."
"SaaShop being selected into the highly respected Business Finland Young Innovative Companies program is an exciting validation of our business and vision," said Greg Milliken, President of SaaShop, Inc. "That vision is to help small and medium-size businesses simplify and optimize how they buy and manage subscription software, and the support from Business Finland takes us one step closer to realizing it."
