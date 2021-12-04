BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAASTEPS, who recently acquired Kinetic Growth to expand its Lead-to-Revenue offerings to Salesforce Customers, also celebrated some of its terrific customers. Within the past few months, SAASTEPS started building out its Strategic Advisory Board, having introduced Brent Slosky, Brenda Paauwe-Navori, Sergio Frias, and Gavin Gomes. They are proud to announce a strategic partnership with Buyjour to provide Salesforce Customers a B2B Frictionless Selling Solution experience.
Research firms have been sounding the alarm for quite some time about a seismic shift that is fundamentally changing B2B buying. An increasingly growing number of customers no longer want to engage sales professionals at any point in the buying journey. Unsure how to adapt to these evolving buying dynamics, many sales organizations have failed to respond with sufficient urgency.
As customer preference for digital engagement over human interaction expands into the latter stages of the buying journey, SAASTEPS is moving to the forefront of this new selling landscape.
SAASTEPS with Buyjour will offer an adaptable B2B "Frictionless" Selling solution. By integrating Buyjour's new Opportunity Based Marketing platform with the rich features of its' 100% Native Venue Elite (eCommerce, sales collaboration, and payments) and Encore Elite (subscription, pricing, quoting, invoicing, billing, and renewals) solutions. SAASTEPS is now able to offer "one-stop-shopping" for a complete B2B digital selling journey:
- Buyjour - OBM keeps self-service customers engaged and ready to shop online
- Venue – An end-to-end B2B online shopping experience, sales collaboration, & payments
- Encore - Seamless quoting, discounting, subscriptions, billing, invoicing, and renewals
"We are proud to partner with Buyjour to bring our bold vision of completely frictionless B2B selling to any customers buying online. Now any company that manages memberships, subscriptions, or reoccurring revenue can fully automate those processes. Sellers now can respond to their changing buyer's behaviors in order to meet their customers' demands and how they want to buy from you." said Tim Beck, Founder & CEO of SAASTEPS
With Venue & Encore, SAASTEPS provides Salesforce customers intelligent revenue optimization solution choices with 100% Native & Lightning-ready managed packages that implement quickly and work seamlessly with Salesforce. Now, Salesforce customers can easily automate their eCommerce, subscriptions, billings, and renewals management directly from Salesforce.
Buyjour is an early-stage startup with a new type of marketing platform that increases the effectiveness of ABM strategies. Buyjour accomplishes this by keeping customers engaged through the self-service stages of the buying journey.
