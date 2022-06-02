SAASTEPS, an easy-to-setup E-Commerce, Payment Processing "SAASPAY," SPQ/CPQ, Billing, Invoicing, and Renewals software company, is helping businesses deploy their proven best-in-class Frictionless Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions to increase revenue across all omni-channels.
BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAASTEPS, a leader in revenue lifecycle management software, announced today its latest software release, version 10.4 that, brings to market revolutionary capabilities for frictionless eCommerce, subscriptions and renewals management, and SAASPAY payment processing that enables customers to consolidate their merchant services and payment gateway under one provider to their reduce costs and increase profitability.
Since its origin in 2017, the company has specialized in eCommerce, renewal sales automation, and subscription billing applications that operate natively on the Salesforce platform.
By utilizing the SAASTEPS platform, any business can seamlessly connect its entire revenue lifecycle management process and the teams that manage it.
SAASTEPS eCommerce enables comprehensive self-service shopping experiences for guest users and or named users, guided selling capabilities, and payment processing credit cards, including account balance, credit management, promotions, and discounts.
SAASTEPS' new SAASPAY capabilities extend its payment management capabilities to include payment gateway services that encrypt and transmit payment details and approvals from the client's web store to its merchant bank providers. SAASPAY also routes transaction details to and from the customer's card-issuing bank and the merchant's acquiring bank.
SAASTEPS 10.4 also extends its subscription and renewals management capabilities with its category-leading SUBSCRIPTION PRICE QUOTE (SPQ) application that enables end to end customer lifecycle management with powerful tools for product and services configuration, bundling and pricing, subscription and renewals administration, upgrades & cross-sell process management
"At SAASTEPS, our mission is to help our customers grow their business with easy-to-use revenue-lifecycle management software solutions that run entirely on the Salesforce Platform," explains Tim Beck, CEO & Founder of SAASTEPS. "Our solutions utilize a single data model that supports the needs of multiple teams that touch the revenue lifecycle process."
"With SAASTEPS version 10.4, we are adding to our legacy of innovative, standardization capabilities that solve complex processes with simplicity. Our single managed package provides thousands of standard features that are activated by permissions that can be turned on and off to enable many specific kinds of use cases. Our customers are able to automate up to 90% of their business processes from Sales to Billing and Renewals. And, as a result, they are realizing an amazing return on investment on their SAASTEPS revenue lifecycle management capabilities."
About SAASTEPS LLC
SAASTEPS provides Salesforce customers software tools for frictionless end-to-end revenue management including eCommerce, payment processing, payment portals, CPQ, SPQ, subscriptions, billing, invoicing, and renewals. SAASTEPS applications are designed for rapid setup and can automate up to 90% of revenue management processes. SAASTEPS software runs natively on the Salesforce platform. To learn more please visit https://www.saasteps.com for more information and or to schedule a demo.
