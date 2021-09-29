BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAASTEPS, who recently acquired Kinetic Growth to expand its Lead-to-Revenue offerings to Salesforce Customers, wants to acknowledge some of its terrific customers.

These customers on average have been using Venue & Encore for 5+ years, and with the most extended-term customer utilizing the software for over 9 years. SAASTEPS proudly welcomes these businesses to their growing network and leading them on their revenue trajectory with version 9.3 of SAASTEPS software (Venue & Encore).

SAASTEPS' words of appreciation and acknowledgement:

These continued successes have allowed SAASTEPS to release their latest version of Venue & Encore (v9.3) and have it available to all customers. This update includes configurable attributes for your eCommerce product selection needs and full use of your Sales & Service cloud console to perform all your Encore subscription, billing and renewal duties.

About SAASTEPS

We listen, we share, we lead by example. SAASTEPS provides Salesforce customers intelligent optimization solution choices with 100% Native & Lightning-ready managed packages that implement quickly and work out-of-the-box, with Venue & Encore. We know because we use them internally. Now, Salesforce customers can easily automate their billings and renewals management directly from Salesforce [with our solutions]. Every opportunity has their list price associated with an account, creating quicker closes and billing completions. If you would like to see a demo or learn more, head over to saasteps.com. And, if you're interested in seeing some reviews, check them out at g2.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn for our announcements.

Media Contact

News & Media, SAASTEPS LLC, +1-650-759-0508, media@saasteps.com

Contact Us, SAASTEPS LLC, +1-650-759-0508, contactus@saasteps.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

 

SOURCE SAASTEPS LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.