BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAASTEPS, who recently acquired Kinetic Growth to expand its Lead-to-Revenue offerings to Salesforce Customers, wants to acknowledge some of its terrific customers.
These customers on average have been using Venue & Encore for 5+ years, and with the most extended-term customer utilizing the software for over 9 years. SAASTEPS proudly welcomes these businesses to their growing network and leading them on their revenue trajectory with version 9.3 of SAASTEPS software (Venue & Encore).
- Raxco Software (http://www.raxco.com) has been leveraging Salesforce Enterprise and ENCORE ADVANCE, our fully-native to Salesforce solution, for the past 9+ years, to automate its customer maintenance contracts and associated renewals. "SAASTEPS team has been outstanding to work with, and the Encore solution continues to work the same way it first did from the very first time we implemented it." - Bob N., CEO
- International Sign Association (http://www.signs.org/) has been utilizing Salesforce Enterprise and VENUE ADVANCE & ENCORE ELITE, our 100% native to Salesforce solution for the past 5+ years. Customers' success is their #1 priority, and our solutions give its customers an easy-to-use eCommerce catalog to navigate. A buyer can quickly select products & services, and purchase with a simple shopping cart, all while working inside Salesforce Self-Service Communities. At the same time, they give their customers the ability to defer a payment to be invoiced later for final payment by credit card, ACH, or using Account Balance options. "The solution works seamlessly with standard Salesforce objects and our accounting software. The SAASTEPS customer support went above and beyond, and I would recommend this solution to anyone who is looking for an E-Commerce app." - Oksana M., Salesforce Admin
- Xenial Inc. (http://www.xenial.com) has been using Salesforce Enterprise ENCORE ELITE, our fully-native to Salesforce solution, for the past 4+ years to help their business process a large number of renewals under a variety of contract types. "Encore has helped to scale our business remarkably. While our customer base has increased several times over, our renewals team has remained the same size, with the majority of their opportunities being billed without the need for review. Additionally, having our renewals in Salesforce has allowed us to implement entitlements that manage support contracts automatically." - Nathanael S., Business Systems Developer.
- Operation Warm (http://www.operationwarm.com) has picked Salesforce CRM as their single source of truth. By leveraging Salesforce Non-Profit Org with VENUE ADVANCE, our 100% native to Salesforce solution for the past 3+ years, they have drastically cut implementation and integration time, and they were able to keep all their data inside Salesforce. "Venue gives us a direct shopping cart interface in our Customer Portal, which allows our customers to self-checkout without the need of any internal interactions. This saves us time and money and lets us focus more on our primary mission." - Patrick M., Director of IT
These continued successes have allowed SAASTEPS to release their latest version of Venue & Encore (v9.3) and have it available to all customers. This update includes configurable attributes for your eCommerce product selection needs and full use of your Sales & Service cloud console to perform all your Encore subscription, billing and renewal duties.
About SAASTEPS
We listen, we share, we lead by example. SAASTEPS provides Salesforce customers intelligent optimization solution choices with 100% Native & Lightning-ready managed packages that implement quickly and work out-of-the-box, with Venue & Encore. We know because we use them internally. Now, Salesforce customers can easily automate their billings and renewals management directly from Salesforce [with our solutions]. Every opportunity has their list price associated with an account, creating quicker closes and billing completions. If you would like to see a demo or learn more, head over to saasteps.com. And, if you're interested in seeing some reviews, check them out at g2.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn for our announcements.
