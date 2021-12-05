BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAASTEPS, which recently started building out its Strategic Advisory Board within the past few months, introduced Brent Slosky, Brenda Paauwe-Navori, Sergio Frias, Gavin Gomes, and Kent Perkocha. Following the successful launch of SAASTEPS latest App for Salesforce customers B2B Frictionless Sales solution with their partner Buyjour, the company bringing simplicity to complex processes is now releasing its tenth anniversary of their flagship products Venue and Encore on 6th December 2021.
Since it acquired Kinetic Growth, SAASTEPS has always understood that the Salesforce platform is a highly flexible tool for sales processes. However, when you look at its original design, it only supports one-time sales and doesn't allow you to sell your products online in a secure portal publicly.
Companies that want to sell subscription-based products and fully automate their renewal and billing process face enormous challenges with custom-developed projects. We all know the drill, too many flows, workflows, process builders, hundreds of custom Apex classes. It seems that the job is never completed, or it's just normal to accept that there's always going to be an immense cost to Salesforce's maintenance because we're all just used to it, right?
The SAASTEPS product team has had record-breaking product builds of 13 versions in just nine months, including 4 major releases and 11 patches. SAASTEPS built our foundation based on our Customer Experience and how they wanted our solution to perform for them. Thanks to our unseen group of customer executives and advisors in this industry, the company decided to make the most significant investment in its customers' success since its inception in March 2021. The level of satisfaction of our customers is directly linked to the amount of revenue that Venue and Encore allow its customers to capture by opening up new revenue channels.
Now Venue and Encore v10.0 is the most mature E-Commerce, Subscription, Pricing, Quoting, Billing, and Renewals Management solution in the Salesforce AppExchange. SAASTEPS ensures with a 100% degree of confidence and error-proof eCommerce through every renewal opportunity will always contain the most accurate pricing conditions and products, thus making the 360 customer view in sales work the way it was always supposed to inside Salesforce. Invoices are sent, and at the right time, auto-renewals can auto-bill the credit card(s) or the bank account(s) saved with its outstanding integrations with the best-known payment gateway providers, such as Stripe, Authorize.Net, or Cybersource.
SAASTEPS customers transacted hundreds of millions of dollars in 2021 using Venue and Encore. Now, with its latest release, their customers will get a much more robust and seamless E-Commerce through Renewals Management experience.
"With Venue and Encore, your customers can truly self-service and get that consumer experience they have after work with their systems implementation providers, as an example, but imagine all that automation and easy-to-do-business with processes in the Business-to-Business world. Allowing multiple shoppers to add orders online regardless of if they're in the middle of their subscription and having Venue and Encore accurately take care of everything is what every Salesforce customer should be doing. I couldn't be more excited that also net new or onboarding customers now get to leverage a native Buyjour connector to add to this whole process," explains Ron Costa - SVP of Operations and Services.
We listen, we share, we lead by example. With Venue & Encore, SAASTEPS provides Salesforce customers intelligent revenue optimization solution choices with 100% Native & Lightning-ready managed packages that implement quickly. We know because we use our solutions internally. Now, Salesforce customers can easily automate their eCommerce, subscriptions, billings, and renewals management directly from Salesforce [with our solutions]. Suppose you would like to see a demo or learn more, head over to saasteps.com. And, if you're interested in seeing some reviews, check them out at g2.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn for our announcements.
Media Contact
Tim Beck, SAASTEPS, +1-650-759-0508, contactus@saasteps.com
SOURCE SAASTEPS