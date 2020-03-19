DENVER, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sababa Health Group – Outcomes and Analytics, Benefit LLC (SABABA) offers support to employers and employees dealing with COVID-19.
SABABA is an established telehealth network of behavioral health clinicians that specializes in working with employers to meet the needs of their workforce through targeted telebehavioral health programs. SABABA helps employees to be emotionally healthy at work and in the case of injury, return to work faster.
SABABA announced today the offering of a special webinar series for employers to address the rapidly changing needs of their workforce in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This offering is being provided at a significantly reduced rate to businesses of any size.
SABABA's webinar focuses on reducing fear and anxiety by providing tactics everyone can use to stay safe, cope with the uncertainty, stay connected, and take back control of their lives. This webinar – Restoring Normal in an Unprecedented Time – and all support services are provided by licensed clinical behavioral therapists and directly addresses the stresses workers are experiencing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The targeted program offers clear, concrete skills to combat the negative cycle of fear and anxiety. This program promotes wellness and provides strategies that can be taken to keep employees healthy.
For most employees, the information gained in the webinar will help them through this difficult time. Others may benefit more from one or more of SABABA's additional support resources. SABABA can provide a combination of in-depth groups or individual sessions to help your organization meet the more unique needs identified in your workforce.
SABABA works with employers to create a unique support system for their employees.
Targeted individual therapy sessions are available and SABABA works with the company to tailor these offerings to meet the needs.
For more information go to SABABAhealth.com or contact SABABA's clinical director Joe.VanWinkle@SABABAhealth.com