Scottsdale, Ariz.,-based Local Phone Company Serves Business and Residential Customers on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saddleback Communications announced today that 2022 marks 25 years of business in serving the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC) through providing voice and data communications to business and residential customers.
Saddleback provides highly redundant communications infrastructure critical to driving fast-growing economic development in the SRPMIC. The company has invested significantly in advanced network technology, experienced engineers and technicians and support personnel to deliver high-availability, secure, reliable and innovative communications services to residences and businesses on the Community especially along the SR101 business corridor in Scottsdale, Ariz.
"We're proud to mark Saddleback's 25th anniversary. We've realized the vision of the SRPMIC Council to connect our Community and Scottsdale businesses to the global network, vital services and economic opportunity," said Bill Bryant, President of Saddleback Communications. "We're grateful for the support of our employees and suppliers. We thank our customers for trusting us with their critical connections and will continue to invest in innovations to carry us through the next 25 years."
The local telephone company was formed in 1997 by the SRPMIC Council, which acquired the aging copper network from US West and later invested in upgrading it to high-speed fiber.
"SRPMIC was founded 143 years ago in 1879 and is a resilient and long-standing sovereign nation," said Ricardo Leonard, Vice President of the SRPMIC Council. "Saddleback has been the communications backbone of our Community for 25 years, and we're looking forward to watching Saddleback's progress as it continues to innovate and bring new solutions to the Community in the coming years."
In 2021, Saddleback completed its Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) deployment, bringing high-speed internet access up to 500Mbps to all Community-member homes. The network upgrade, 10 years in development, was recognized among the most notable deployments of FTTH with the 2021 Cornerstone Award from Broadband Communities.
Saddleback also serves hundreds of businesses located on the Community, with a range of advanced services, including all-fiber Internet Services, gigabit-speed Ethernet Transport, cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service, Colocation and Data Center Services. The company also offers traditional voice communications services, including traditional solutions such as PRI, analog lines, toll-free services, international long-distance and audio conferencing.
In 2010, Saddleback also leveraged its facilities and network to form a subsidiary, Reinvent Telecom, which operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its wholesale partners throughout the United States and Canada to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers.
