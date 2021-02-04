SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saddleback Communications, a provider of world-class, fiber-based voice and data communications to business and residential customers in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC), has completed its Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) deployment, bringing high-speed internet access up to 500Mbps to all Community-member homes.
The network upgrade, 10 years in development, is timely as the demand for reliable home internet connections has skyrocketed during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
"We are pleased to bring this important fiber network buildout to all Community residents at this critical time," said Bill Bryant, president of Saddleback Communications. "High-speed internet is more important today than ever before as businesses are adapting to a new work-from-home model, students are attending classes online and doctor visits are taking place via video calls over computers, tablets and mobile phones."
SRPMIC residents can take advantage of Saddleback's internet services that offer guaranteed download and upload speeds, ranging from 15Mbps to as high as 500Mbps. Saddleback provides a dedicated internet connection that is not shared with other users or oversubscribed, so it delivers full and dependable bandwidth to the subscriber.
About Saddleback Communications
Saddleback Communications delivers advanced voice and data communications services over a carrier-class, redundant network to business and residential customers on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Saddleback Communications provides custom business communications solutions, including Unified Communications as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Collaboration, SIP Trunking, point-to-point Ethernet and dedicated Internet Access. Learn more at http://www.saddlebackcomm.com.
