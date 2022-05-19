Two-Way SMS & MMS Solution Now Available to Businesses in Scottsdale, Ariz., & SRPMIC Community
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saddleback Communications, a provider of world-class, fiber-based voice and data communications to business and residential customers in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC), announced today the launch of the Saddleback Business Messaging Platform, which enables businesses to reach customers and prospects using two-way SMS and MMS messages.
The Saddleback Business Messaging Platform allows companies to text-enable their main business phone number or toll-free number, so they can communicate with customers, prospects, employees and more on their mobile devices via SMS and MMS messages.
Saddleback's Business Messaging cloud-based business-class solution is ideal for:
- Notifications
- Sales and Marketing Promotions
- Live Interactions
- Appointment Reminders
- Delivery Scheduling and Tracking
- Customer Surveys
- Customer Support and Trouble Tickets
- One-to-One Customer Interactions
- More
"Saddleback's business messaging platform goes beyond basic broadcast messages to enable automated series campaigns, workflows, simultaneous conversation management and one-to-one interactions," said Jeff Kramarczyk, Director of Product Management at Saddleback Communications.
The Saddleback Business Messaging Platform comes equipped with a complete suite of customizable and programmable SMS and MMS features, including:
- Textcast – Broadcast news to communities, customers or employees about sales, events and more.
- Timetext – Schedule texts to be sent at a specific date/time for sales follow-up, special offers, or additional customer information.
- Survey – Get feedback from your customers about service quality, new products, purchasing plans and more with quick text polls.
- Series – Keep leads engaged, customers loyal and employees informed with text campaigns over days, weeks or months.
- Tags – Tag customers to events, interactions and campaigns for targeted and personalized texts.
- Keywords – Automate responses to customer inquiries using pre-set replies to common questions based on keywords.
- Pathways – Assist customers by routing them to live agents through interactive text responses.
- App Integration – Text-enable existing applications with custom integrations.
"We're thrilled to introduce our business messaging platform to local businesses on the SRPMIC community and Scottsdale, Arizona," said Ray Napoletano, Vice President of Sales at Saddleback Communications. "Local businesses often compete with big brands to reach local buyers. Our messaging solution can help them by enabling instant interactions that will keep them top-of-mind with their customers."
Saddleback Business Messaging Platform is available immediately directly from Saddleback Communications as an affordable subscription service.
For more information on the Saddleback Business Messaging Platform, visit https://saddlebackcomm.com/business-messaging/ or call 480.362.7150 to request a demo.
About Saddleback Communications
Saddleback Communications delivers advanced voice and data communications services over a carrier-class, redundant network to business and residential customers on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Saddleback Communications provides custom business communications solutions, including Unified Communications as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Collaboration, SIP Trunking, point-to-point Ethernet and dedicated Internet Access. The company also leverages its state-of-the-art Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network to deliver high-quality voice and high-speed Internet to residential customers. Learn more at http://www.saddlebackcomm.com.
Media Contact
Phenecia Padilla, Saddleback Communications, 480.362.7090, ppadilla@saddlebackcomm.com
