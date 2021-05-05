SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saddleback Communications, a provider of world-class, fiber-based voice and data communications to business and residential customers in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC), is honored to win the 2021 Best of Scottsdale Award for the third year in a row.
The annual Best of Scottsdale Award Program was created to honor companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community. These exceptional companies help make the Scottsdale area a great place to live, work and play.
The award exemplifies the best of small businesses, often leading through customer service and community involvement. It also lauds the organization and its employees, for the dedication and effort required to develop the business.
"We're honored to be selected as a Best of Scottsdale winner for a third year, especially during the trying circumstances of the last 14 months of the pandemic," said Bill Bryant, President of Saddleback Communications. "Saddleback is a community-focused company and it's been our privilege to play a part in keeping our community residents and business customers safe by connecting them to vital medical resources via telemedicine, education with online school and employment with virtual work."
Saddleback provides custom business communications solutions, including Unified Communications as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Collaboration, SIP Trunking, point-to-point Ethernet, and dedicated Internet Access. The company has served the community since 1997.
Selection as a 2021 Best of Scottsdale Award Winner is determined by the success of an organization in the local community and business category. Recipients are selected based on empirical data supplied by independent third parties rather than nominations, voting, contests, or surveys. Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2021 Scottsdale Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity.
About Scottsdale Award Program
The Scottsdale Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Scottsdale area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
The Scottsdale Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
About Saddleback Communications
Saddleback Communications delivers advanced voice and data communications services over a carrier-class, redundant network to business and residential customers on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC).
