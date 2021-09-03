WARRENDALE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International, in collaboration with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), announced today the publishing of ISO/SAE 21434™ Standard: Road Vehicles – Cybersecurity Engineering. The standard helps the industry define a structured process to ensure cybersecurity is incorporated into the design of road vehicles, including systems, components software and connections of any external device or network.
Originally published as a draft in February 2020, the seminal ISO/SAE 21434 standard provides industry cybersecurity professionals and product developers with a pragmatic approach to establishing a solid foundation for integrating cybersecurity within the product development lifecycle – from project initiation to decommissioning. The standard focuses on the fundamentals of cybersecurity including requirements, process and goals in business disciplines including product development, production, operations and maintenance. The document includes two significant elements:
- Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA) describes methods to determine the extent to which a road user can be impacted by a threat scenario. The methods can be called systematically and from any point in the lifecycle of an item or component.
- Product Development describes the specification of the cybersecurity requirements and architectural design into the product development and weaves it into the "Systems Engineering V Model" approach used extensively throughout industry.
"We are pleased to see the fruits of this unique collaborative partnership between SAE and ISO," said Jack Pokrzywa, director of global ground vehicle standards at SAE International. "We see ISO/SAE 21434 as a critical tool in the arsenal of cybersecurity professionals and product developers around the globe. SAE is committed to helping industry achieve the highest levels of security in all vehicles."
The ISO/SAE 21434 standard is the culmination of work from a joint development group of more than 100 experts from 14 nations in the fields of engineering, product development and cybersecurity disciplines. ISO/SAE 21434 builds on the tenets of SAE J3061™ Standard: Cyber Security Guidebook for Cyber-Physical Vehicle Systems, the world's first automotive cybersecurity standard.
Added Dr. Gido Scharfenberger-Fabian, the convenor of the group of ISO experts who developed the standard: "ISO/SAE 21434 will help consider cybersecurity issues at every stage of the development process and in the field, increasing the vehicle's own cybersecurity defenses and managing the risk of potential vulnerabilities for every component. The framework provided in this standard will enhance the collaboration on cybersecurity within the industry and thereby lead to technology and solutions that better meet today and tomorrow's cybersecurity challenges."
To support cybersecurity professionals looking to incorporate ISO/SAE 21434 into their workflows, SAE is now offering Automotive Cybersecurity Certification, in partnership with TÜV SÜD Division Mobility. The two-day professional development seminar provides OEMs and suppliers with a common language, an understanding of cybersecurity threats and protections, as well as laws and regulations that impact the entire international mobility industry. The training provides participants with the necessary basic knowledge to fulfil the forthcoming statutory obligations concerning automotive cybersecurity. Interested participants can sign up for the course at https://discover.sae.org/cybersecurity.
A complimentary webcast, Cybersecurity Engineering - What to Expect in ISO/SAE 21434 Standard, will take place on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast offers attendees an opportunity to hear from the authors of ISO/SAE 21434, who will detail the importance of the new document and how it can be applied to a company's product development process. Register at: https://my.demio.com/ref/EBICv4XRYvNqa9Fp.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
###
Media Contact
Justin Falce, SAE International, 7247727562, pr@sae.org
SOURCE SAE International