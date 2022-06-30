Investment in G-Pal Will Further Support Autonomous Driving Technology Development
WARRENDALE, Pa., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the rapid development of autonomous driving technology around the world, SAE Industrial Consulting Services (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (SAE Shanghai), a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of SAE International (SAEI, and collectively with SAE Shanghai, "SAE") is strengthening its investment in autonomous and driverless technologies by supporting Geometrical Perception and Learning Co., Ltd. (G-PAL) in China. As a neutral organization, SAE views China as a mobility innovator and G-Pal as a key partner to access regional resources and technologies.
This investment will further optimize the strategic layout of SAE and G-Pal in the field of autonomous driving by:
- Establishing the "Shanghai Municipal Engineering Center of Multi-Perception Fusion and Intelligent Decision for Full Self-Driving (FSD)"
- Developing a joint high-performance FSD computing platform (NPU)
- Building an ecosystem inclusive of FSD related chips, software, testing, and application innovations, in conjunction with piloting the State's next-gen AI innovation zone in Shanghai
- Strengthening plans for the autonomous and driverless sectors to facilitate future development of the mobility industry.
Raman Venkatesh, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief operating officer of SAE International, said, "SAE is committed to pushing boundaries and progressing advanced knowledge and solutions in mobility, including automobiles. As the trend towards autonomous and driverless technologies becomes clearer, SAE is leveraging the most reliable engineering resources and consensus standards system, as well as its strong talent resources, to help the global autonomous driving industry develop in a healthy and orderly manner. As one of the most vibrant markets for autonomous driving technology development, China has incubated a number of technology companies with outstanding innovation, real-world capabilities and eco-building capabilities. These companies will provide very significant support for us to jointly promote the development of global autonomous driving, and G-PAL is one of the leaders among them."
"Seizing the wave of intelligent upgrading and development of a high-quality automotive industry is an important goal for SAE," said Billy Xu, general manager of the SAE China Office. "As a leader in China's autonomous driving field, G-PAL has built a steady and profound foundation in technology accumulation, application implementation and ecological construction. We look forward to G-Pal actively joining the SAE standards committees, working with the global industrial companies and experts to develop consensus standards, building exchange platforms, and resource pools, and cultivating cutting-edge talents around solving society's mobility needs to boost the global automotive industry."
"G-PAL has always believed that further development of autonomous driving requires deeper cooperation from the whole industry, and it is a great honor for us to work with SAE, the world's most authoritative standards organization in mobility," said XUE Dan, the CEO of G-PAL. "It is a milestone for G-PAL to be able to work alongside SAE on the road of promoting the continuous development of autonomous driving."
SAE Shanghai's investment in G-PAL further enhances the ability of integration and innovation and contributes to the provision of safe, clean, and easy-to-use solutions for the sustainable high-quality development of the global automotive industry.
About G-PAL
Founded in October 2018, G-PAL is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, manufacturing, sales and ecological construction of autonomous driving software & hardware products, bringing together first-class technical experts and teams in the fields of automotive sensors and autonomous driving at home and abroad.
Since its foundation, the company has innovatively used 4D MMW Imaging radars as the main sensors, combined with visual, LWIR and other sensors to create an all-weather pixel-level fusion sensing system. Based on this, G-PAL develops a full-stack autonomous driving system software that integrates sensing, decision-making, planning and control and can provide an integrated system and total solution for L2-L4 autonomous driving software and hardware based on machine perception and deep learning.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
###
Contact:
Jeff Laskowski
SAE International
248.925.4770
Media Contact
Jeff Laskowski, SAE International, 248.925.4770, pr@sae.org
SOURCE SAE International